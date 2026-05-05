BBQ, Bourbon & Burlesque

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About this event
Ticket includes seating for 1, dinner, main event bourbon experience. Entry allotted at 6:45pm.
• Two VIP tables (16 total guests) with premium seating & VIP Bourbon Experience
• 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest
• Logo prominently displayed on event signage, program, and digital promotions
• Verbal recognition as Presenting Sponsor during the event program
• Opportunity to provide branded item or marketing materials at guest tables
• Featured spotlight post on social media leading up to the event
• Dessert provided for both tables
• First right of renewal for next year’s Presenting Sponsorship
Table for 12 guests with premium seating that includes VIP Bourbon Experience
• Business listed as Gold Sponsor on all materials & social media channels
• Business announced during event
• Dessert provided for table
• Table for 8 guests with reserved seating
• Business listed as Table Sponsor on all marketing materials & social media channels
• Recognition as a Bourbon Lover Sponsor on all marketing materials and social media channels
• 4 reserved seats for event.
• 1 complimentary drink for each guest
• Recognition as a Spirit Supporter on all marketing materials and social media channels
• 2 reserved seats for event.
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