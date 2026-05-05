BBQ, Bourbon & Burlesque

• Two VIP tables (16 total guests) with premium seating & VIP Bourbon Experience

• 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest

• Logo prominently displayed on event signage, program, and digital promotions

• Verbal recognition as Presenting Sponsor during the event program

• Opportunity to provide branded item or marketing materials at guest tables

• Featured spotlight post on social media leading up to the event

• Dessert provided for both tables

• First right of renewal for next year’s Presenting Sponsorship