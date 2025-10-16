BBQ Cookoff Wreaths Across America Fundraiser!

1555 LPGA Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32117, USA

Adult Meal Tray
$15

Each meal tray will consist of 3 voting tokens, a 2 oz. sample of each BBQ entry, bread, corn on the cob, chips, watermelon, a cookie, and a drink.

Child Meal Tray (10 and under)
$10

Purchase a Wreath!
$17

If you are unable to attend, but would love to support the cause, you can purchase a Wreath for Wreaths Across America.

Add a donation for Young Marines of the Marine Corps League - Volusia Young Marines

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!