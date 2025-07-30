3rd Annual BBQ Fundraiser & FREE Bingo!

Hosted by
About this event
BBQ + FREE Bingo
•Your business will be recognized on our sponsor flyer, website, and receive a shout out from the Emcee.
•1 ticket to the event
If you are unable to attend the event, please consider donating your ticket(s) to our Humanitarian cause. We will ensure the ticket goes to someone who may be experiencing a hardship and could enjoy a fun night out.
•Your logo (small) will be displayed at the event. Your business will be recognized on our sponsor flyer, website, and receive a shout out from the Emcee.
•3 tickets to the event
If you are unable to attend the event, please consider donating your ticket(s) to our Humanitarian cause. We will ensure the ticket goes to someone who may be experiencing a hardship and could enjoy a fun night out.
•Your logo (medium) will be displayed at the event. Your business will be recognized on our sponsor flyer, website, and receive a shout out from the Emcee.
•5 tickets for the event
If you are unable to attend the event, please consider donating your ticket(s) to our Humanitarian cause. We will ensure the ticket goes to someone who may be experiencing a hardship and could enjoy a fun night out.
•Your logo (large) will be displayed at the event. Your business will be recognized on our sponsor flyer, website, and receive a shout out from the Emcee.
•10 tickets for the event
If you are unable to attend the event, please consider donating your ticket(s) to our Humanitarian cause. We will ensure the ticket goes to someone who may be experiencing a hardship and could enjoy a fun night out.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!