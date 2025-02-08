Service In God’s Name

Hosted by

Service In God’s Name

About this event

Add a donation for Service In God’s Name

$

Sales closed

BBQ Rib Fundraiser for Baldwin County Boy's Ranch

21870 Co Rd 32

Summerdale, AL 36580, USA

Slab of Ribs and Pint of Beans
$40
Enjoy a full slab of expertly smoked ribs, seasoned to perfection and slow-cooked for that signature fall-off-the-bone tenderness. Paired with a pint of our homemade savory beans, rich with smoky flavor and just the right blend of spices. All proceeds support the Baldwin County Boys Ranch, helping provide a safe and supportive home for boys in need. Order now and enjoy a meal that makes a difference!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!