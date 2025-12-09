Offered by

Black-n-Bluegrass Roller Derby

About the memberships

BBRD Monthly Dues 2026

Rostered
$50

No expiration

Payment is manually charged.

Non-rostered
$25

No expiration

Payment is manually charged.

Injured/Reserve
$10

No expiration

Payment is manually charged.

Rostered Auto Payment
$50

Renews monthly

Payments automatically charge original payment on same day.

Non-rostered Auto Payment
$25

Renews monthly

Payments automatically charge original payment on same day.

Injured/Reserve Auto Payment
$10

Renews monthly

Payments automatically charge original payment on same day.

Late Payment
$10

No expiration

Pay this in addition to monthly payment.

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