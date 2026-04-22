Blackbelt Treasures

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Blackbelt Treasures

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BBTCAC Summer Art Camps 2026

209 Claiborne St

Camden, AL 36726, USA

Summer Art Camp - Grades K&1 (May 26-29)
$95

SUMMER ART CAMP - Grades K&1

Tuesday – Friday |  May 26 – 29

10 am – noon


painting, printmaking, collage, mixed media, and more...


Min 6 | Max 12 students

4 days | $95 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

Summer Art Camp - Grades 2&3 (May 26-29)
$95

SUMMER ART CAMP - Grades 2&3

Tuesday – Friday |  May 26 – 29

2 – 4 pm


painting, printmaking, collage, mixed media, and more...


Min 6 | Max 12 students

4 days | $95 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

Watercolor Camp - Grades 2-5 (June 11 & 12)
$50

WATERCOLOR CAMP - Grades 2-5

Thursday – Friday | June 11 & 12

10 am – noon


Min 4 | Max 12 students

2 days | $50 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

Watercolor Camp - Grades 6-12 (June 11 & 12)
$50

WATERCOLOR CAMP - Grades 6-12

Thursday – Friday | June 11 & 12

2 – 4 pm


Min 4 | Max 12 students

2 days | $50 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

Sculpture Camp - Grades 2-4 (June 22-24)
$90

SCULPTURE CAMP - Grades 2-4

Monday – Wednesday | June 22 – 24

9 am – 11:30 am


Min 4 | Max 8  students

3 days | $90 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

Sculpture Camp - Grades 5-12 (June 22-24)
$90

SCULPTURE CAMP - Grades 5-12

Monday – Wednesday | June 22 – 24

1:30 – 4 pm


Min 4 | Max 8  students

3 days | $90 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

Photo Camp - Grades 3-12 (June 25 & 26)
$65

PHOTO CAMP - Grades 3-12
Instructors Melanie Andress


Thursday,  June 25
9 am – noon @ BBTCAC
and
Friday, June 26
9 am – noon @ Liberty Hall

 

2 days | $65 per student

Min 4 | Max 8  students


*Students should bring their own device (Smartphones or digital cameras), fully charged, sufficient storage, and backup batteries/charger.

Thursday: how to use device, how to see and frame images. Take pictures in downtown Camden.

Friday: shooting images on-site at Liberty Hall – parents/driver are invited to  stay onsite, explore & relax. Parents NOT required to attend. Permission slip will be made available for students riding with instructors/BBTCAC Staff.


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

Summer Art Camp - Grades 4&5 (July 14-17)
$95

SUMMER ART CAMP - Grades 4&5

Monday – Thursday | July 14 – 17

10 am – noon


Min 6 | Max 12 students

4 days | $95 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

Summer Art Camp - Grades 6-12 (July 14-17)
$95

SUMMER ART CAMP - Grades 6-12

Monday – Thursday | July 14 – 17

1:30 – 4 pm


Min 6 | Max 12 students

4 days | $95 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

End of Summer Art Camp - Grades K-3 (July 29-31)
$75

END of SUMMER CAMP - Grades K-3

Wednesday – Friday | July 29 – 31

10am - noon


Min 6 | Max 12 students

3 days | $75 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

End of Summer Art Camp - Grades 4-12 (July 29-31)
$75

END of SUMMER CAMP - Grades 4-12

Wednesday- Friday | July 29 – 31

2-4 pm


Min 6 | Max 12 students

3 days | $75 per student


Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.  

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