BBTCAC Summer Art Camps 2026

About this event
SUMMER ART CAMP - Grades K&1
Tuesday – Friday | May 26 – 29
10 am – noon
painting, printmaking, collage, mixed media, and more...
Min 6 | Max 12 students
4 days | $95 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
SUMMER ART CAMP - Grades 2&3
Tuesday – Friday | May 26 – 29
2 – 4 pm
painting, printmaking, collage, mixed media, and more...
Min 6 | Max 12 students
4 days | $95 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
WATERCOLOR CAMP - Grades 2-5
Thursday – Friday | June 11 & 12
10 am – noon
Min 4 | Max 12 students
2 days | $50 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
WATERCOLOR CAMP - Grades 6-12
Thursday – Friday | June 11 & 12
2 – 4 pm
Min 4 | Max 12 students
2 days | $50 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
SCULPTURE CAMP - Grades 2-4
Monday – Wednesday | June 22 – 24
9 am – 11:30 am
Min 4 | Max 8 students
3 days | $90 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
SCULPTURE CAMP - Grades 5-12
Monday – Wednesday | June 22 – 24
1:30 – 4 pm
Min 4 | Max 8 students
3 days | $90 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
PHOTO CAMP - Grades 3-12
Instructors Melanie Andress
Thursday, June 25
9 am – noon @ BBTCAC
and
Friday, June 26
9 am – noon @ Liberty Hall
2 days | $65 per student
Min 4 | Max 8 students
*Students should bring their own device (Smartphones or digital cameras), fully charged, sufficient storage, and backup batteries/charger.
Thursday: how to use device, how to see and frame images. Take pictures in downtown Camden.
Friday: shooting images on-site at Liberty Hall – parents/driver are invited to stay onsite, explore & relax. Parents NOT required to attend. Permission slip will be made available for students riding with instructors/BBTCAC Staff.
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
SUMMER ART CAMP - Grades 4&5
Monday – Thursday | July 14 – 17
10 am – noon
Min 6 | Max 12 students
4 days | $95 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
SUMMER ART CAMP - Grades 6-12
Monday – Thursday | July 14 – 17
1:30 – 4 pm
Min 6 | Max 12 students
4 days | $95 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
END of SUMMER CAMP - Grades K-3
Wednesday – Friday | July 29 – 31
10am - noon
Min 6 | Max 12 students
3 days | $75 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
END of SUMMER CAMP - Grades 4-12
Wednesday- Friday | July 29 – 31
2-4 pm
Min 6 | Max 12 students
3 days | $75 per student
Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.
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