BBTCAC Summer Art Camps 2026

PHOTO CAMP - Grades 3-12

Instructors Melanie Andress



Thursday, June 25

9 am – noon @ BBTCAC

and

Friday, June 26

9 am – noon @ Liberty Hall

2 days | $65 per student

Min 4 | Max 8 students





*Students should bring their own device (Smartphones or digital cameras), fully charged, sufficient storage, and backup batteries/charger.



Thursday: how to use device, how to see and frame images. Take pictures in downtown Camden.



Friday: shooting images on-site at Liberty Hall – parents/driver are invited to stay onsite, explore & relax. Parents NOT required to attend. Permission slip will be made available for students riding with instructors/BBTCAC Staff.





Please Remember...A Separate Registration MUST be completed for each student, but you may register for multiple camps for each student.