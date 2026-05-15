BBYF Golf Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Wyatt Langford Cycle Bobblehead
Starting bid
Adrian Beltre Replica Statue
Starting bid
Chuck Morgan Hall of Fame Bobblehead
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Rangers Sugar Skull bobblehead
Starting bid
Evan Carter Autographed baseball
Starting bid
Josh Jung Autographed baseball
Starting bid
Ivan Rodriguez autographed cap and Hall of Fame Yearbook
Starting bid
4 tickets to Rangers home game, private pre-game tour of globe life, access to batting practice, Texas Rangers hat
Starting bid
BBQ Meat holder, grill tool mat, $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Stanley pint glass, beer
Starting bid
Stanley coffee mug, coffee, gift card
Starting bid
Box of golf balls, tees, golf towel
Starting bid
Baseball autographed by David Murphy, Mark McLemore, Mike Bacsik Jr., Curtis Wilkerson
Starting bid
Baseball autographed by David Murphy, Mark McLemore, Mike Bacsik Jr., Curtis Wilkerson
Starting bid
2025 Slugger Award Winner - Wehiwa Aloy Autographed baseball
Starting bid
Devlin Granberg autographed DBU - SR baseball bat
Starting bid
Child size, shamrock, Texas Ranger's Baseball Hat
Starting bid
Gala table for ten guests for BBYF Awards Gala in November
Starting bid
$25 Texas Roadhouse, $15 Cinemark, $15 Cold Stone
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