Hosted by

Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

BBYF Golf Silent Auction

Wyatt Langford Cycle Bobblehead item
Wyatt Langford Cycle Bobblehead
$15

Starting bid

Wyatt Langford Cycle Bobblehead

Adrian Beltre Replica Statue item
Adrian Beltre Replica Statue
$20

Starting bid

Adrian Beltre Replica Statue

Chuck Morgan Hall of Fame Bobblehead item
Chuck Morgan Hall of Fame Bobblehead
$100

Starting bid

Chuck Morgan Hall of Fame Bobblehead

Evan Carter Autographed baseball item
Evan Carter Autographed baseball
$65

Starting bid

Evan Carter Autographed baseball

Josh Jung Autographed baseball item
Josh Jung Autographed baseball
$65

Starting bid

Josh Jung Autographed baseball

Ivan Rodriguez cap / Hall of Fame item
Ivan Rodriguez cap / Hall of Fame
$70

Starting bid

Ivan Rodriguez autographed cap and Hall of Fame Yearbook

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$40

Starting bid

BBQ Meat holder, grill tool mat, $25 Gift Card

Beer Basket item
Beer Basket item
Beer Basket
$20

Starting bid

Stanley pint glass, beer

Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket
$20

Starting bid

Stanley coffee mug, coffee, gift card

Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$30

Starting bid

Box of golf balls, tees, golf towel

Rangers Autographed Baseball item
Rangers Autographed Baseball
$60

Starting bid

Baseball autographed by David Murphy, Mark McLemore, Mike Bacsik Jr., Curtis Wilkerson

Rangers Autographed Baseball item
Rangers Autographed Baseball
$60

Starting bid

Baseball autographed by David Murphy, Mark McLemore, Mike Bacsik Jr., Curtis Wilkerson

Wehiwa Aloy Autographed baseball item
Wehiwa Aloy Autographed baseball
$50

Starting bid

2025 Slugger Award Winner - Wehiwa Aloy Autographed baseball

Devlin Granberg autographed DBU baseball bat item
Devlin Granberg autographed DBU baseball bat
$70

Starting bid

Devlin Granberg autographed DBU - SR baseball bat

Child Size Rangers Baseball Hat item
Child Size Rangers Baseball Hat
$15

Starting bid

Child size, shamrock, Texas Ranger's Baseball Hat

Gala Table for Ten item
Gala Table for Ten
$1,500

Starting bid

Gala table for ten guests for BBYF Awards Gala in November

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