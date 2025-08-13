BC Athletics Foundation

Hosted by

BC Athletics Foundation

About this event

BCA Foundation Golf Outing Presented by

3920 S Singleton Station Rd

Rockford, TN 37853, USA

Four-Some Team Entry Fee
$500

Covers Team Entry to play in the BC Athletics Foundation Tournament

"Grand Slam" - Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

Includes 2 Foursome Teams, Hole Sponsorship signage, recognition on all social media, logo in goody bag, and banner at event

"Triple"- Title Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 4 person team, Hole Sponsor Sign, Social Media, Logo in goody bag

"Double" - Hospitality Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 4 person team and company signage at both meals (Breakfast and Lunch)

"Single" - Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Includes a 4 person team and Logo / Signage on Beverage cart driven on course

"Bunt"- 150 Yard Marker (Fairway)
$300

Exclusive Signage at the 150 Marker

"Steal" - Tee Sponsor
$150

Sponsors Signage at one of the Tee Boxes.

Mission Donation
$25
Mission Donation
$50
Mission Donation
$100
Mission Donation
$150
Mission Donation
$250
Mission Donation
$500
Mission Donation
$1,000
Raffle Tickets (3)
$5

3 Tickets

Raffle Tickets (5)
$10

5 Tickets

Raffle Tickets (10)
$20

10 Tickets

Raffle Tickets (Arm Length)
$40

Arm length

Putting Contest Entry
$5

2 Putts per entry

Mulligan
$10

Purchase includes one individual mulligan *may purchase up to 4 for your team*

Add a donation for BC Athletics Foundation

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