Bergen County Mocha Moms, Inc

Hosted by

Bergen County Mocha Moms, Inc

About this event

BC Mocha Moms Spring Fling | Family Fun Day

658 County Rte S79

Glen Rock, NJ 07452, USA

Adult
$10

Join us for a fun-filled day of food, games, and family activities!

Tickets are required for all adults and children ages 2 and older. Please note there is a maximum of 2 adults per family.

Each entry ticket will include access to all activities and a meal ticket.


Come enjoy a day of laughter, music, games, and great memories with family and friends!

Child Ticket
$10

Join us for a fun-filled day of food, games, and family activities!

Tickets are required for all adults and children ages 2 and older. Please note there is a maximum of 2 adults per family.

Each entry ticket will include access to all activities and a meal ticket.


Come enjoy a day of laughter, music, games, and great memories with family and friends!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!