Bus Ticket for Harrisburg Event





For the State Capitol event with Amen Brown, We have 2, 15 passenger vans. We leave Harrah's Casino in Chester at 7 am.





UOD: Crossing Uniform.

Black Suit Jacket

Turquoise Dress Shirt

Old Gold Tie

Black Slacks Black

Dress Shoes





For our Sisters, Please look uniform and remember the fraternity will be in suits so something more dressy and professional is warranted.





In the section that says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" click the dropdown and select other. Leave the amount empty to remove that additional charge.





Yes, it will be hot out there but we will be inside. Also we will be with elected officials so please be mindful and run an iron over your uniform, once or twice. Even 3 times wont hurt you!





Travel time is about 1.5 - 2 hours so bring a snack and some water/juice.





REMINDER: NO FIREARMS ARE PERMITED IN THE STATE HOUSE. DON'T BE THAT GUY THAT FORGETS. BEING A LOCK BOX. I WILL BRING AN EXTRA ONE.





Call me if there are any questions (413) 388-1619