Alumni~help us celebrate the past & inspire the future of Northwest High School

In 2019, the Northwest Touchdown Club launched a paver campaign to raise funds for the new pressbox at the stadium. A beautiful paver display has been "building" next to the ticket gate at the entrance of the stadium.The pressbox is complete and there is room for more great pavers. This project has been transferred Northwest Alumni OH, a newly formed 501C raising funds for Northwest Alumni events and the Northwest Sports Hall of Fame.

Help us finish this great celebration and display of memories, milestones and traditions! Your paver purchase will help raise funds for the upcoming Alumni Weekend and Induction of the 2023 Class into the Northwest Sports Hall of Fame and in return you will have left your mark for inspiration of the future alumni at Northwest.

Pavers purchased during this campaign will be in place for the 2021 Fall Seasons. The deadline for this campaign is August 6th. There will be future campaigns but we need your paver to be displayed for the upcoming Fall season. Don't be left out on "opening day".



Pavers ordered by July 10, will be in place for the 2023 Season. Don't miss out!

Here is more information ...