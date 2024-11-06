Project Gallantly Forward’s Ugly Sweater Party 2024

BBQ Dinner
2 drink tickets, good for beer or wine
Swag Bag with PGF merch and donated items from local businesses
2 Raffle tickets
Extra tickets available for $$
Exclusive access to live auction, led by Victoria Underwood of Meek's Auction.
Silent auction with items ranging from custom, local hand made to experiences.
Watch, in person, as the Charity Beard Competition comes to an end and declares a winner.
Speakers:
Lucas Lewis, US Army Veteran and PGF Founder
Seth Kizer, USMC Veteran and PGF Board Member
Private access to Mint until 9p
***Recommended age is 16+. Minors must be in attendance with parent or guardian. After private party ends at 9p, must be 21+ to remain at Mint.
VIP Ugly Sweater Launch Party Ticket
$60
• $5 Discount Card for PGF Merch purchased at party
• 2 Additional Raffle Tickets
• Everything Included with Regular Ticket
***Recommended age is 16+. Minors must be in attendance with parent or guardian. After private party ends at 9p, must be 21+ to remain at Mint.
Add a donation for Project Gallantly Forward
$
