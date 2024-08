Tickets are $10 each and must be obtained from a fairboard member or by e-mailing [email protected]. This is just a way to pay via card instead of cash.

Winners will be drawn on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Bay County Fairgrounds, 800 Livingston Street, Bay City, MI.





Grand Prize: Two 2023 Magnum Peak Electric Mountain Bikes ($5,698 value)

2nd Prize: $250

3rd-7th Prize: $100

Need not be present to win. Raffle License Number: R75062