PVWC Inaugural Golf Outing Silent Auction

Jens Pulver, the first UFC Lightweight Champion to defend the title in UFC history and a UFC Hall of Famer, is donating three one-hour private training sessions and memorabilia. He was the first Lightweight to headline a UFC Event vs. BJ Penn and a Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinalist in Pride Fighting Championship in 2005. Jens is also one of only two UFC lightweight champions to compete in PRIDE FC. He also participated in World Extreme Cage fighting and had a notable match of the year against BJ Penn on January 11, 2002. Additionally, he was a semi-finalist in the One FC Bantamweight Grand Prix. Not only will you receive private sessions with Jens, but you will also receive signed gloves from other UFC Legends such as BJ Penn, Robbie Lawler, John McCarthy, Tony Frykland, Jeremy Horn, and Jens himself! Don't miss out on this priceless opportunity.

Jens Pulver, the first UFC Lightweight Champion to defend the title in UFC history and a UFC Hall of Famer, is donating three one-hour private training sessions and memorabilia. He was the first Lightweight to headline a UFC Event vs. BJ Penn and a Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinalist in Pride Fighting Championship in 2005. Jens is also one of only two UFC lightweight champions to compete in PRIDE FC. He also participated in World Extreme Cage fighting and had a notable match of the year against BJ Penn on January 11, 2002. Additionally, he was a semi-finalist in the One FC Bantamweight Grand Prix. Not only will you receive private sessions with Jens, but you will also receive signed gloves from other UFC Legends such as BJ Penn, Robbie Lawler, John McCarthy, Tony Frykland, Jeremy Horn, and Jens himself! Don't miss out on this priceless opportunity.

More details...