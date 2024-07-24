PVWC Inaugural Golf Outing Silent Auction

This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the Cubs at the Friendly Confines in luxury! Don’t miss out on these tickets!! This package includes 4 Club Box Seats to see the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The winner will receive 4 Club Box Seat tickets for a 2024 or 2025 Chicago Cubs home game. The winner must contact RILCO for a list of available game dates. RILCO will secure four tickets and inform the winner of the game date that was awarded. The certificate winner must then contact Craig Wagner (RILCO) at 309-314-4620 or [email protected] and provide the certificate number to redeem tickets. This package is generously donated by Craig Wagner and is valued at $1000.
This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the Cubs at the Friendly Confines in luxury! Don’t miss out on these tickets!! This package includes 4 Club Box Seats to see the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The winner will receive 4 Club Box Seat tickets for a 2024 or 2025 Chicago Cubs home game. The winner must contact RILCO for a list of available game dates. RILCO will secure four tickets and inform the winner of the game date that was awarded. The certificate winner must then contact Craig Wagner (RILCO) at 309-314-4620 or [email protected] and provide the certificate number to redeem tickets. This package is generously donated by Craig Wagner and is valued at $1000.
2-IA vs NE Football Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Prepare yourself for an exciting game with these incredible Iowa Hawkeye vs Nebraska tickets. The seats are in Section 124, Row 64, and offer the comfort of 2 padded seats with chairbacks. These tickets are for the Senior Day/Pioneer Heroes Game at the iconic Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game will take place on Friday, November 29th, 2024, at 6:30 pm. Generously donated by Chris Cournoyer, these tickets are valued at $200.
Prepare yourself for an exciting game with these incredible Iowa Hawkeye vs Nebraska tickets. The seats are in Section 124, Row 64, and offer the comfort of 2 padded seats with chairbacks. These tickets are for the Senior Day/Pioneer Heroes Game at the iconic Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game will take place on Friday, November 29th, 2024, at 6:30 pm. Generously donated by Chris Cournoyer, these tickets are valued at $200.
Big Game Gear & Aselkon
$300
Starting bid
Are you looking to gear up for the great outdoors? Dillon Carew from Big Game and Carew Landscaping is generously donating two cozy Big Game sweatshirts to keep you warm, along with a stylish Big Game hat to top off your look. But that's not all - this package also gives you the option to choose one of five top-of-the-line Aselkon shotguns. Don't miss out on this incredibly generous package valued at $1000!
Are you looking to gear up for the great outdoors? Dillon Carew from Big Game and Carew Landscaping is generously donating two cozy Big Game sweatshirts to keep you warm, along with a stylish Big Game hat to top off your look. But that's not all - this package also gives you the option to choose one of five top-of-the-line Aselkon shotguns. Don't miss out on this incredibly generous package valued at $1000!
2 Front Row Seats to a Big 10 Dual of your Choice!
$50
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of watching the Hawkeye Wrestlers up close and personal! You'll have the opportunity to be so close to the action that you can even shake hands with the wrestlers! The Miller Family is generously donating 2 front row seats to a Hawkeye Wrestling Big 10 Dual of your choice at the iconic Carver-Hawkeye Arena! Don't miss out on this priceless opportunity!!
Experience the thrill of watching the Hawkeye Wrestlers up close and personal! You'll have the opportunity to be so close to the action that you can even shake hands with the wrestlers! The Miller Family is generously donating 2 front row seats to a Hawkeye Wrestling Big 10 Dual of your choice at the iconic Carver-Hawkeye Arena! Don't miss out on this priceless opportunity!!
3-1Hour Private Sessions with Former IA Wrestler Tyler Clark
$50
Starting bid
During his first year at IA State, he placed 4th in the Big 12 Championship. In his sophomore year, he achieved a record of 25-8, securing 2nd place at the Midlands Championships and 2nd place at the Big 12 Championships. He was honored with the title of 2nd team All-Academic for Big 12. In his junior year, he transferred to IA. In his senior year at IA, he achieved a record of 17-3, securing 4th place at Midlands, 2nd place at Lindenwood, and winning the Grand View and Duhawk Open tournaments. Additionally, he was named Academic All-Big Ten. Learn from Tyler Clark about what it takes to be a wrestler in IA. Priceless opportunity.
During his first year at IA State, he placed 4th in the Big 12 Championship. In his sophomore year, he achieved a record of 25-8, securing 2nd place at the Midlands Championships and 2nd place at the Big 12 Championships. He was honored with the title of 2nd team All-Academic for Big 12. In his junior year, he transferred to IA. In his senior year at IA, he achieved a record of 17-3, securing 4th place at Midlands, 2nd place at Lindenwood, and winning the Grand View and Duhawk Open tournaments. Additionally, he was named Academic All-Big Ten. Learn from Tyler Clark about what it takes to be a wrestler in IA. Priceless opportunity.
3-1 Hour Private Sessions with PV Wrestling Coach Wes Hand
$50
Starting bid
Our very own PV Wrestling Head Coach Wes Hand is a 2-time Fargo Champion, 3-time IA State Placer, Iowa State Champion, 2-time All American, and NCAA Runner-Up, and he has 8 years of D1 Coaching Experience. Coach Hand is generously donating 3 one-hour private sessions for wrestling enthusiasts. This is an invaluable opportunity to learn from one of the best.
Our very own PV Wrestling Head Coach Wes Hand is a 2-time Fargo Champion, 3-time IA State Placer, Iowa State Champion, 2-time All American, and NCAA Runner-Up, and he has 8 years of D1 Coaching Experience. Coach Hand is generously donating 3 one-hour private sessions for wrestling enthusiasts. This is an invaluable opportunity to learn from one of the best.
Private Sessions w/UFC Legend Jens Pulver & Signed Gloves
$100
Starting bid
Jens Pulver, the first UFC Lightweight Champion to defend the title in UFC history and a UFC Hall of Famer, is donating three one-hour private training sessions and memorabilia. He was the first Lightweight to headline a UFC Event vs. BJ Penn and a Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinalist in Pride Fighting Championship in 2005. Jens is also one of only two UFC lightweight champions to compete in PRIDE FC. He also participated in World Extreme Cage fighting and had a notable match of the year against BJ Penn on January 11, 2002. Additionally, he was a semi-finalist in the One FC Bantamweight Grand Prix. Not only will you receive private sessions with Jens, but you will also receive signed gloves from other UFC Legends such as BJ Penn, Robbie Lawler, John McCarthy, Tony Frykland, Jeremy Horn, and Jens himself! Don't miss out on this priceless opportunity.
Jens Pulver, the first UFC Lightweight Champion to defend the title in UFC history and a UFC Hall of Famer, is donating three one-hour private training sessions and memorabilia. He was the first Lightweight to headline a UFC Event vs. BJ Penn and a Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinalist in Pride Fighting Championship in 2005. Jens is also one of only two UFC lightweight champions to compete in PRIDE FC. He also participated in World Extreme Cage fighting and had a notable match of the year against BJ Penn on January 11, 2002. Additionally, he was a semi-finalist in the One FC Bantamweight Grand Prix. Not only will you receive private sessions with Jens, but you will also receive signed gloves from other UFC Legends such as BJ Penn, Robbie Lawler, John McCarthy, Tony Frykland, Jeremy Horn, and Jens himself! Don't miss out on this priceless opportunity.
Personal Guided Tour of Iowa Capitol
$100
Starting bid
Come and experience a Personal Guided Tour of the Iowa State Capitol with Senator Chris Cournoyer including a visit to the top of the Dome! Don't miss out on this priceless opportunity!
Come and experience a Personal Guided Tour of the Iowa State Capitol with Senator Chris Cournoyer including a visit to the top of the Dome! Don't miss out on this priceless opportunity!
1/4 Cow-Prime Top End Beef
$300
Starting bid
Hand Family Angus will donate 1/4 of a cow to be processed in September at Baetke Custom Cuts in Long Grove, IA. The cuts will include Ribeye, T-bone, Porterhouse, Sirloin Steaks, Chuck Roast, Ground Beef, Brisket, Short Ribs, etc. Valued at $750.
Hand Family Angus will donate 1/4 of a cow to be processed in September at Baetke Custom Cuts in Long Grove, IA. The cuts will include Ribeye, T-bone, Porterhouse, Sirloin Steaks, Chuck Roast, Ground Beef, Brisket, Short Ribs, etc. Valued at $750.
1/4 Cow-Prime Top End Beef
$300
Starting bid
Hand Family Angus will donate 1/4 of a cow to be processed in September at Baetke Custom Cuts in Long Grove, IA. The cuts will include Ribeye, T-bone, Porterhouse, Sirloin Steaks, Chuck Roast, Ground Beef, Brisket, Short Ribs, etc. Valued at $750.
Hand Family Angus will donate 1/4 of a cow to be processed in September at Baetke Custom Cuts in Long Grove, IA. The cuts will include Ribeye, T-bone, Porterhouse, Sirloin Steaks, Chuck Roast, Ground Beef, Brisket, Short Ribs, etc. Valued at $750.
3-1 Hour Private Sessions with Eric Juergens
$50
Starting bid
2006 Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee Eric Juergens is generously donating three one-hour private sessions. Eric runs Young Guns and has an extensive background in wrestling, beginning at Maquoketa High School and culminating at the University of Iowa. He is a two-time NCAA Champion, two-time Big Ten Champion, four-time All-American, and two-time Iowa Male Athlete of the Year. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the best!
2006 Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee Eric Juergens is generously donating three one-hour private sessions. Eric runs Young Guns and has an extensive background in wrestling, beginning at Maquoketa High School and culminating at the University of Iowa. He is a two-time NCAA Champion, two-time Big Ten Champion, four-time All-American, and two-time Iowa Male Athlete of the Year. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the best!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!