



Vipassana Retreat with Lama Tenzin





In this retreat, we will learn various dimensions of Vipassana meditation that include breathing techniques, mindful walking, body scanning, and other techniques in a silent atmosphere under the guidance of Lama Tenzin. Osho meditation and Osho discourses will add another beautiful dimension in the retreat. It will take us deeper in silence.





About the Teacher: The silent Vipassana Meditation Retreat will be led by Ven. Tenzin Lama Sherpa. Ordained at the age of 13, Ven. Lama is a Tibetan Buddhist Monk. He studied Tibetan Buddhism at the Namdroling Monastery in India.

Throughout his monastic life, Ven. Lama has received endless philosophical teachings, transmissions, and initiations from great lamas. Ven. Lama has taught Buddhism and led many meditation retreats in Nepal, India, Chile, Mexico, and the US.