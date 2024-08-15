Southstars Soccer Club's Silent Auction

Battle of Ohio on Primetime Thursday Night Football! See the Bengals take on the Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio. This package includes 4 tickets and a parking pass. Game date is December 19th, 2024 at 8:15 pm.
The section is 120, row 30, and seats 17 to 20.
Parking is INCLUDED!! at the CRG East Parking. Which is covered parking right next to the stadium.
These tickets were donated from one of our organization sponsors, Jonathan Oliveras, KW Advisors, Realtor.
Tickets will be emailed upon close of auction.
Battle of Ohio on Primetime Thursday Night Football! See the Bengals take on the Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio. This package includes 4 tickets and a parking pass. Game date is December 19th, 2024 at 8:15 pm.
The section is 120, row 30, and seats 17 to 20.
Parking is INCLUDED!! at the CRG East Parking. Which is covered parking right next to the stadium.
These tickets were donated from one of our organization sponsors, Jonathan Oliveras, KW Advisors, Realtor.
Tickets will be emailed upon close of auction.
HP Laptop Refurbished
$150
Starting bid
HP, Windows 11, 17inch touch screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel core i58265. Some dings and scratches
HP, Windows 11, 17inch touch screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel core i58265. Some dings and scratches
HP Laptop Refurbished
$150
Starting bid
HP, Windows 11, 15 Inch touch screen, AMD Rysen 5 5300, 16GB Ram, 256GB SSD . Some dings and scratches
HP, Windows 11, 15 Inch touch screen, AMD Rysen 5 5300, 16GB Ram, 256GB SSD . Some dings and scratches
Amazon Fire Tablet 7 (9th Generation)
$35
Starting bid
Refurbished Fire Tablet perfect for those little ones to play games, watch movies, or just keep entertained! We have two to auction!
Refurbished Fire Tablet perfect for those little ones to play games, watch movies, or just keep entertained! We have two to auction!
Amazon Fire Tablet 7 (9th Generation
$35
Starting bid
Refurbished Fire Tablet perfect for those little ones to play games, watch movies, or just keep entertained! We have two to auction!
Refurbished Fire Tablet perfect for those little ones to play games, watch movies, or just keep entertained! We have two to auction!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!