DECADE OF DREAMS Presented by Bronx Fashion NYC

Decade of Dreams - Bronx Fashion Week Season Launch!



**Date & Time:** May 25, 2024

**Location:** Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY

**Featuring:** @colormemelaninllc, @unique_belizean, @steezuschristo_ and more



Fashion isn’t just fabric—it’s resilience, triumph, and dreams. Every stitch tells a story, and at Bronx Fashion Week, magic awaits. Step into a world where time and inspiration collide. This ten-year journey is more than an event—it’s a testament to perseverance and beauty born from adversity.



Bronx Fashion Week is a legacy shaped by Flora's dream. Join us as we kickstart the season, where creativity meets resilience on the runway. Celebrate the past and future of fashion with us. Reserve your spot and witness dreams take flight.



Tickets: [Eventbrite - Bronx Fashion Week]on ...