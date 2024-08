Introducing our Membership Program - your chance to join us in making a tangible difference in the lives of the residents living at West Jordan Care Center. Here's how you can become a part of our Relife community:





Basic Membership: $10.00





Family Membership: $25.00, limited to one household





Silver Membership: $100 - $249





Gold Membership: $250 - $499





Platinum Membership: $500 - $999





Legacy Membership: $1,000 +









Thank you for your generous contributions, your support is genuinely appreciated!