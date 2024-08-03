PZC Volunteer Opportunities

Join us for two rewarding volunteer opportunities at Providence Zen Center. This year we are celebrating PZC's 45th anniversary of moving to Cumberland RI and we have two events to celebrate:

We'll host a vegetarian lunch open to the public in celebration of the 45th anniversary of PZC being in Cumberland on Sunday July 28th after the Sunday Dharma program, and

We'll host a music festival and BBQ on Saturday, August 3rd from 3 - 8 pm.

Volunteers are needed on 3 dates:





Sunday, July 28th - 2 volunteers to put out lunch and clean up after: 11:00am and/or at 1pm

We need two volunteers to put out lunch for this event. This will include reheating the meal and setting up the dining room for lunch. We will look for volunteers to also help clean up.





Friday, August 2nd - several volunteers to help with meal prep between 9am-3pm

In preparation for the festivities on Saturday, we need help on Friday, August 2nd anytime between 9a - 3p to help with meal prep in the kitchen.





Saturday, August 3rd - several volunteers to bring and man grills from 3 - 8 pm and/or to clean up after

We will have a cookout with veggie burgers & hot dogs. We need volunteers to bring grills to the Zen center and man the grills to cook the burgers and dogs. We will also need help cleaning up Saturday night.







------





Please RSVP to let us know if you can join us. We look forward to working alongside you to help produce this event in celebration of our Zen Center.



If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your ongoing support and dedication to our community.









Questions? Please contact our Development Office, Danielle Alpher at [email protected].





Yours in the Dharma,





Providence Zen Center