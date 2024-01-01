VEL Keynote: Randal Reeder & Adam Marr



🌟 Join us for an enlightening evening at The VEL Institute's Keynote Event! 🌟





Date & Time: May 23, 6 PM - 10 PM

Location: Abundant Harvest Kitchen, 24803 Oakhurst Dr., Spring, TX 77386

Tickets: $75 each (only 75 tickets available!)

Prepare for an inspiring night filled with knowledge, networking, and fine dining. Your ticket includes:

A sumptuous French Buffet accompanied by iced tea and water, with wine and beer available for purchase.

A complimentary mobile cigar lounge, opening post-event for relaxation and engaging conversations.

Featured Speakers:

Randal Reeder , renowned Hollywood actor known for his role in Deadpool.

Adam Marr, Director of Operations at the Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition (VMHLC), who will share insights into groundbreaking approaches to mental health and therapy.

This event promises to be not only a gathering of minds but also a celebration of community and leadership. Perfect for networking with professionals who are making a difference, it’s an opportunity to connect with leaders and influencers in a relaxed and sophisticated setting.





🎟️ Don't miss your chance to be part of this unique evening. Secure your tickets now and be ready to be inspired, unwind, and network with the best!



