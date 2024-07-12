Julys Giving Back Charity Trivia and Silent Auction Night benefiting The Levi Gentry Adoption Journey

For $25 plus fees, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad, pasta, garlic knots, and non-alcoholic drink buffet. All while helping benefit the Levi Gentry Adoption Journey. Clay and Amanda Gentry, who own the local Real Property Management Allies franchise here in Bartow County, went not too long ago and did a mission trip to Ghana, where they fell in love with a beautiful baby boy named Levi. They are working to raise the money needed for the adoption and bring Levi home to his new permanent home. Let’s help out his wonderful couple and help bring home their beautiful baby boy.

