BCA Cabaret & Tricky Tray (BCA Staff)

About this event
General Admission tickets get you into the Cabaret & Tricky Tray. The Cabaret will feature a cafe & mocktail bar with items for sale. Tickets are transferrable, non-refundable. Tricky Tray Tickets are sold SEPARATELY.
Bundle 3:
Black Tier 1 (value up to $199), Red Tier 2 ($200-499), Gold Tier ($500+)
25 Black Tier 1, 7 Red Tier 2, 4 Gold Tier 3
Bundle 2:
Black Tier 1 (value up to $199), Red Tier 2 ($200-499), Gold Tier ($500+)
20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2, 1 Gold Tier 3
Bundle 1:
Black Tier 1 (value up to $199), Red Tier 2 ($200-499), Gold Tier ($500+)
15 Black Tier 1, 3 Red Tier 2
NIGHT OF: 4 tickets for $60
NIGHT OF: 10 tickets for $50
NIGHT OF: 20 tickets for $20
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