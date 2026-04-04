Bergen County Academies Class of 2027

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Bergen County Academies Class of 2027

About this event

BCA Cabaret & Tricky Tray (BCA Staff)

200 Hackensack Ave

Hackensack, NJ 07601, USA

BCA Teacher & Staff Ticket
$5

General Admission tickets get you into the Cabaret & Tricky Tray. The Cabaret will feature a cafe & mocktail bar with items for sale. Tickets are transferrable, non-refundable. Tricky Tray Tickets are sold SEPARATELY.

Tricky Tray Bundle 3
$100

Bundle 3:

Black Tier 1 (value up to $199), Red Tier 2 ($200-499), Gold Tier ($500+)

25 Black Tier 1, 7 Red Tier 2, 4 Gold Tier 3

Tricky Tray Bundle 2
$50

Bundle 2:

Black Tier 1 (value up to $199), Red Tier 2 ($200-499), Gold Tier ($500+)

20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2, 1 Gold Tier 3

Tricky Tray Bundle 1
$25

Bundle 1:

Black Tier 1 (value up to $199), Red Tier 2 ($200-499), Gold Tier ($500+)

15 Black Tier 1, 3 Red Tier 2

Tricky Tray Tickets - 4 Gold Tier 3
$60

NIGHT OF: 4 tickets for $60


Tricky Tray Tickets - 10 Red Tier 2
$50

NIGHT OF: 10 tickets for $50

Tricky Tray Tickets - 20 Black Tier 1
$20

NIGHT OF: 20 tickets for $20

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