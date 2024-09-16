TOYX Sponsorships

Bronze corporate sponsorship is a great way to gain positive exposure for a small business! Bronze corporate sponsors receive a shout-out on TOYX's social media featuring their company logo and link at the time of the sponsorship, as well as a company logo/link feature on our website from the time of sponsorship through the end of the calendar year.
Silver Corporate Sponsorship
$1,000
Renews yearly on: January 1
Silver corporate sponsors receive the same benefits as Bronze corporate sponsors, plus a mention in a TOYX press release.
Gold Corporate Sponsorship
$2,500
Renews yearly on: January 1
Gold corporate sponsors receive all of the benefits as Bronze and Silver corporate sponsors, plus their corporate logo and link featured prominently on the homepage of TOYX's website from the time of sponsorship through the end of the calendar year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!