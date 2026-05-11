BCAD Booster Club Presents: The Grand Jeté of Trivia!

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About this event
Your ticket includes an evening of entertainment featuring trivia games, raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, snacks, bonus point challenges, and a special performance by our dancers. This is a bring-your-own food event, so grab your favorite snacks, gather your team, and come ready for a great night with friends and family.
When you purchase 10 tickets, you receive $5 off each ticket!
Your ticket includes an evening of entertainment featuring trivia games, raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, snacks, bonus point challenges, and a special performance by our dancers. This is a bring-your-own food event, so grab your favorite snacks, gather your team, and come ready for a great night with friends and family.
Upgrade your experience with a VIP Table and enjoy Trivia Night in style!
VIP guests receive everything in the General Admission ticket plus:
Preferred seating
Mulligans to use throughout the night
Complimentary snacks
Personal food runners to deliver your bring-your-own food items right to your table
Gather your team, relax, and enjoy a premium night of trivia, entertainment, and fun!
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