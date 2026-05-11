BCAD Booster Club

Hosted by

BCAD Booster Club

About this event

BCAD Booster Club Presents: The Grand Jeté of Trivia!

146 E S Main St

Perkasie, PA 18944, USA

General Admission Ticket
$40

Your ticket includes an evening of entertainment featuring trivia games, raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, snacks, bonus point challenges, and a special performance by our dancers. This is a bring-your-own food event, so grab your favorite snacks, gather your team, and come ready for a great night with friends and family.

General Admission Table
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

When you purchase 10 tickets, you receive $5 off each ticket!


Your ticket includes an evening of entertainment featuring trivia games, raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, snacks, bonus point challenges, and a special performance by our dancers. This is a bring-your-own food event, so grab your favorite snacks, gather your team, and come ready for a great night with friends and family.

VIP Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Upgrade your experience with a VIP Table and enjoy Trivia Night in style!

VIP guests receive everything in the General Admission ticket plus:

Preferred seating

Mulligans to use throughout the night

Complimentary snacks

Personal food runners to deliver your bring-your-own food items right to your table


Gather your team, relax, and enjoy a premium night of trivia, entertainment, and fun!

Add a donation for BCAD Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!