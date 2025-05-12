Broward County Business and Professional Women's Network

Broward County Business and Professional Women's Network

About the memberships

BCBPWN Membership 2025 -2026

New Adult Membership - Joining
$200

No expiration

This Fee is for New Members Only.

Regular Adult Membership
$215

No expiration

For Members Ages 21-61
These dues cover donations to The NANBPWC, Inc. ($120), The Southeast District of NANBPWC, Inc. ($20), and the Broward County Business and Professional Women's Network, Inc. ($60) +Late Fee $15

Life Membership Dues
$150

No expiration

Dues for Life Members Only.

Senior Adult Membership
$150

No expiration

For Members Ages 62+
These dues cover donations to The NANBPWC, Inc. ($89.), The Southeast District of NANBPWC, Inc. ($20), and the Broward County Business and Professional Women's Network, Inc. ($41)

Young Adult Membership
$200

No expiration

For Members Ages 18-21
These dues cover donations to The NANBPWC, Inc. ($76), The Southeast District of NANBPWC, Inc. ($20), and the Broward County Business and Professional Women's Network, Inc. ($104)

Youth Membership Dues
$50

No expiration

For Youth Members Ages 13-17
These dues cover donations to The NANBPWC, Inc. ($15), The Southeast District of NANBPWC, Inc. ($5), and the Broward County Business and Professional Women's Network, Inc. ($30)

Periodic Dues Pre-Payment
$20

Renews monthly

Ombudsmen
$115

No expiration

For Male Members Ages 18+
These dues cover donations to The NANBPWC, Inc. ($50), The Southeast District of NANBPWC, Inc. ($20), and the Broward County Business and Professional Women's Network, Inc. ($30) +15 Late Fee

