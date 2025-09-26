BCC WGA Silent Auction to Benefit KDA

Hosted by
Starting bid
Randy is one of the most sought after coaches in the southeast. He has been a PGA Professional since 1999 and a PGA Tour Coach since 2008. Randy played professionally on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.
He coaches players on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, and LPGA Tour. Randy’s students have collected 9 PGA Tour wins, 4 Korn Ferry Tour wins and 2 Major Championships. Randy also coaches professional athletes from then MLB, NBA, NFL, and, NASCAR and is a
13-Time PGA Teacher of the Year Nominee.
A $250 value
Starting bid
Private Wine Tasting for 10 in the
BCC Private Wine Room
Presented by Stefan Rossell
Clubhouse Manager & Sommelier
Value: Priceless!!
Starting bid
Lower Level, Center Court-
Section 114, Row P, seats 13 & 14
This section has its own bar, food and restrooms. You also get access to the Flight Deck which is a bar and restaurant area at the top of the arena offering a full buffet before the game.
(note-food and drinks are not included with the tickets)
Donated by Kim & John Carlin
Winning bidder will be provided with information to contact Kim & John to pick a game date.
Value: $500.00
Starting bid
Spend a long weekend at this adorable condo in Hilton Head. Beach access, walking distance to shops & restaurants. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, grills, outdoor loungers. Relax and admire the via of the Atlantic Ocean from the balcony.
You will work with Kim Austin to secure dates.
2 adults or 2 adults/2kids comfortably with 1 bedroom/1 bath, 2 bunks in hall and pull-out couch. No Pets
Starting bid
Release your inner Julia Child, Emeril Lagasse, Booby Flay, or Martha Stewart and learn from our very own Chef Anthony here at BCC.
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Mahjong class for max 6 people.
The class is 2+ hours.
Donated by Dina, The Mahj Maven of Charlotte
Dina has been playing and instructing fun and engaging American Mahjong NMJL rules for 15 years in Charlotte and the Carolinas. She instructs at country clubs, schools, recreation centers and communities, business events, retreats, local establishments and companies. Offerings including beginner, intermediate, strategy, "Street Mahj" (blanks), Futures and Siamese classes. RACK & ROLL!
$300 Value
Starting bid
Learn to play Mahjong from WGA's very own - Lee Lustig. The class is 2+ hours. Value: $200
Starting bid
Acrylic Painting Created by Emily Troop
Beautiful Framed(Gold/Bronze) 36x48 Hand-Painting
Created by WGA’s very own Emily Troop
Value: $250
Starting bid
The 10 Day Spark includes: A Starting Point Session, Inbody Scan, Individualize Fitness Program, Nutritional Guidance, and 3 Personal Training Sessions.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Cart cover made to fit BCC cart. Will be customized with Ballantyne WGA on the front. Available in early November. Donated by Rob Conley $350 Value
Starting bid
Aldo's Restoration & Construction - Custom Kitchen Design, high def 3D Renders and personalized guidance from our design team.
*This includes design services only. Renovation work is quoted separately. Please visit www.AldosRC.com for details, terms, conditions.
Starting bid
Bid on this beautiful golf bag. Members will get the logoed bag and non-members the bag without the logo. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Nouvaderm Treatment given by Younique by MK. Head To Toe Advanced Skin Restoration and Resurfacing for All Skin Types
Unveil, Reclaim, and Restore Brighter, More Beautiful Skin with NOUVADerm™ | NOUVADerm™ is a versatile 4th generation, fractional skin resurfacing platform that delivers non-ablative, sub-ablative, and ablative pulses. Our proprietary NOUVAGlo™ and Hair Support modes make NOUVADerm™ ideal for a wide range of aesthetic treatments such as treating pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, and improving skin tone and texture.
NOUVADerm's power, speed, and versatility set a new standard for customization, resulting in optimal results and patient satisfaction. A $1,000 Value!!!!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling Experience In Home for up to 12 people - 90 minutes. Includes 8 bottles of wine and a Wine Consultant. A $415 Value
