BCC WGA Silent Auction to Benefit KDA

Lower Level, Center Court-

Section 114, Row P, seats 13 & 14

This section has its own bar, food and restrooms. You also get access to the Flight Deck which is a bar and restaurant area at the top of the arena offering a full buffet before the game.

(note-food and drinks are not included with the tickets)





Donated by Kim & John Carlin

Winning bidder will be provided with information to contact Kim & John to pick a game date.

Value: $500.00