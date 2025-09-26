Hosted by

Kennedy's Disease Association

About this event

Sales closed

BCC WGA Silent Auction to Benefit KDA

Tour Techniques - Randy Joyner - 1 Hour Lesson item
Tour Techniques - Randy Joyner - 1 Hour Lesson
$150

Starting bid

Randy is one of the most sought after coaches in the southeast. He has been a PGA Professional since 1999 and a PGA Tour Coach since 2008. Randy played professionally on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.
He coaches players on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, and LPGA Tour. Randy’s students have collected 9 PGA Tour wins, 4 Korn Ferry Tour wins and 2 Major Championships. Randy also coaches professional athletes from then MLB, NBA, NFL, and, NASCAR and is a
13-Time PGA Teacher of the Year Nominee.

A $250 value

Private Wine Tasting for 10 item
Private Wine Tasting for 10
$350

Starting bid

Private Wine Tasting for 10 in the

BCC Private Wine Room

Presented by Stefan Rossell

Clubhouse Manager & Sommelier

Value: Priceless!!

2 Club Level Tickets to a Charlotte Hornets Game item
2 Club Level Tickets to a Charlotte Hornets Game
$300

Starting bid

Lower Level, Center Court-

Section 114, Row P, seats 13 & 14

This section has its own bar, food and restrooms.  You also get access to the Flight Deck which is a bar and restaurant area at the top of the arena offering a full buffet before the game. 

(note-food and drinks are not included with the tickets)


Donated by Kim & John Carlin

Winning bidder will be provided with information to contact Kim & John to pick a game date. 

Value: $500.00

Hilton Head Condo(1/1) - 3 days/3 nights item
Hilton Head Condo(1/1) - 3 days/3 nights item
Hilton Head Condo(1/1) - 3 days/3 nights
$300

Starting bid

Spend a long weekend at this adorable condo in Hilton Head. Beach access, walking distance to shops & restaurants. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, grills, outdoor loungers. Relax and admire the via of the Atlantic Ocean from the balcony.

You will work with Kim Austin to secure dates.

2 adults or 2 adults/2kids comfortably with 1 bedroom/1 bath, 2 bunks in hall and pull-out couch. No Pets

2 Tickets to BCC's Chef Anthony's cooking class item
2 Tickets to BCC's Chef Anthony's cooking class
$100

Starting bid

Release your inner Julia Child, Emeril Lagasse, Booby Flay, or Martha Stewart and learn from our very own Chef Anthony here at BCC.

Value: $150.00

Mahjong class for max 6 people item
Mahjong class for max 6 people
$150

Starting bid

Mahjong class for max 6 people.

The class is 2+ hours.

Donated by Dina, The Mahj Maven of Charlotte

Dina has been playing and instructing fun and engaging American Mahjong NMJL rules for 15 years in Charlotte and the Carolinas. She instructs at country clubs, schools, recreation centers and communities, business events, retreats, local establishments and companies. Offerings including beginner, intermediate, strategy, "Street Mahj" (blanks), Futures and Siamese classes. RACK & ROLL!

$300 Value

Mahjong Class for 4 people item
Mahjong Class for 4 people
$100

Starting bid

Learn to play Mahjong from WGA's very own - Lee Lustig. The class is 2+ hours. Value: $200

36 x 48 Framed Acrylic Painting item
36 x 48 Framed Acrylic Painting
$150

Starting bid

Acrylic Painting Created by Emily Troop

Beautiful Framed(Gold/Bronze) 36x48 Hand-Painting

Created by WGA’s very own Emily Troop


Value: $250

True180 Personal Training - 10 Day Spark Package item
True180 Personal Training - 10 Day Spark Package
$100

Starting bid

The 10 Day Spark includes: A Starting Point Session, Inbody Scan, Individualize Fitness Program, Nutritional Guidance, and 3 Personal Training Sessions.

Value: $400

Cart Cover for BCC Cart item
Cart Cover for BCC Cart
$100

Starting bid

Cart cover made to fit BCC cart. Will be customized with Ballantyne WGA on the front. Available in early November. Donated by Rob Conley $350 Value

$5,000 Kitchen Design Experience item
$5,000 Kitchen Design Experience
$250

Starting bid

Aldo's Restoration & Construction - Custom Kitchen Design, high def 3D Renders and personalized guidance from our design team.

*This includes design services only. Renovation work is quoted separately. Please visit www.AldosRC.com for details, terms, conditions.


Golf Bag - Black & Pink item
Golf Bag - Black & Pink
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this beautiful golf bag. Members will get the logoed bag and non-members the bag without the logo. Valued at $250

Nouvaderm Treatment from Younique by MK - 1 of 3 item
Nouvaderm Treatment from Younique by MK - 1 of 3
$250

Starting bid

Nouvaderm Treatment given by Younique by MK. Head To Toe Advanced Skin Restoration and Resurfacing for All Skin Types

Unveil, Reclaim, and Restore Brighter, More Beautiful Skin with NOUVADerm™ | NOUVADerm™ is a versatile 4th generation, fractional skin resurfacing platform that delivers non-ablative, sub-ablative, and ablative pulses. Our proprietary NOUVAGlo™ and Hair Support modes make NOUVADerm™ ideal for a wide range of aesthetic treatments such as treating pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, and improving skin tone and texture.

NOUVADerm's power, speed, and versatility set a new standard for customization, resulting in optimal results and patient satisfaction. A $1,000 Value!!!!

Nouvaderm Treatment from Younique by MK - 2 of 3 item
Nouvaderm Treatment from Younique by MK - 2 of 3
$250

Starting bid

Nouvaderm Treatment given by Younique by MK. Head To Toe Advanced Skin Restoration and Resurfacing for All Skin Types

Unveil, Reclaim, and Restore Brighter, More Beautiful Skin with NOUVADerm™ | NOUVADerm™ is a versatile 4th generation, fractional skin resurfacing platform that delivers non-ablative, sub-ablative, and ablative pulses. Our proprietary NOUVAGlo™ and Hair Support modes make NOUVADerm™ ideal for a wide range of aesthetic treatments such as treating pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, and improving skin tone and texture.

NOUVADerm's power, speed, and versatility set a new standard for customization, resulting in optimal results and patient satisfaction. A $1,000 Value!!!!

Nouvaderm Treatment from Younique by MK - 3 of 3 item
Nouvaderm Treatment from Younique by MK - 3 of 3
$250

Starting bid

Nouvaderm Treatment given by Younique by MK. Head To Toe Advanced Skin Restoration and Resurfacing for All Skin Types

Unveil, Reclaim, and Restore Brighter, More Beautiful Skin with NOUVADerm™ | NOUVADerm™ is a versatile 4th generation, fractional skin resurfacing platform that delivers non-ablative, sub-ablative, and ablative pulses. Our proprietary NOUVAGlo™ and Hair Support modes make NOUVADerm™ ideal for a wide range of aesthetic treatments such as treating pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, and improving skin tone and texture.

NOUVADerm's power, speed, and versatility set a new standard for customization, resulting in optimal results and patient satisfaction. A $1,000 Value!!!!

In Home Wine Tasting
$250

Starting bid

PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling Experience In Home for up to 12 people - 90 minutes. Includes 8 bottles of wine and a Wine Consultant. A $415 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!