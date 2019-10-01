Fall Hammer-In 2024 - AFTERNOON SESSION

Afternoon open forging session. Please bring your own steel or be prepared to purchase some from the club (limited supply). Folks can work on their own projects, experiment, or continue beginner projects from the AM session. We will have both coke and propane forges, two anvils per forge, and two smiths per anvil. We have 1/4″, 3/8″, 1/2″, and spike tongs, and a limited variety of punches and chisels. Feel free to bring your own tools to make your project. Registration for the afternoon session is $25 and helps cover the cost of fuel and our insurance.





Steel can be purchased in advance from several local vendors, including Alcobra Metals and Pacific Steel & Recycling.