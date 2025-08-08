BCCF Sister Circle 2025-2026 Season (September-June)

The BCCF Sister Circle is a weekly virtual support and psychoeducational space for women ages 18 and up. This group is designed to create a safe, nurturing environment where women can share experiences, grow together, and gain tools for emotional wellness, healing, and personal development.

Meeting Details

Platform: Zoom (link provided upon registration & payment)

Day/Time: Thursdays / Weekly (1-hour sessions) 8:00pm to 9:00pm

Cost: $5 per session ($20 monthly fee)

Open to: Women ages 18+

Expectations for Participation

To ensure a supportive and respectful community space, all participants are expected to:

Arrive on time and remain for the full session unless prior notice is given. Attend regularly and communicate absences when possible. Participate actively and respectfully in discussions and activities. Keep all shared information confidential within the group. Be respectful and nonjudgmental toward all participants. Use "I" statements and speak from personal experience. Keep your video on (if comfortable) to foster connection. Mute yourself when not speaking to reduce background noise.

Community Agreements (Ground Rules)

By participating in the Sister Circle, each woman agrees to:

Honor the confidentiality of others.

Listen with compassion and curiosity.

Refrain from giving unsolicited advice.

Speak from your own experience.

Allow everyone space to share.

Maintain a judgment-free zone.

Respect different opinions, experiences, and emotions.

.