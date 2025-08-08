BCCF Sister Circle 2025-2026 Season (September-June)

The BCCF Sister Circle is a weekly virtual support and psychoeducational space for women ages 18 and up. This group is designed to create a safe, nurturing environment where women can share experiences, grow together, and gain tools for emotional wellness, healing, and personal development.
Meeting Details
- Platform: Zoom (link provided upon registration & payment)
- Day/Time: Thursdays/ Weekly (1-hour sessions) 8:00pm to 9:00pm
- Cost: $5 per session ($20 monthly fee)
- Open to: Women ages 18+
Expectations for Participation
To ensure a supportive and respectful community space, all participants are expected to:
- Arrive on time and remain for the full session unless prior notice is given.
- Attend regularly and communicate absences when possible.
- Participate actively and respectfully in discussions and activities.
- Keep all shared information confidential within the group.
- Be respectful and nonjudgmental toward all participants.
- Use "I" statements and speak from personal experience.
- Keep your video on (if comfortable) to foster connection.
- Mute yourself when not speaking to reduce background noise.
Community Agreements (Ground Rules)
By participating in the Sister Circle, each woman agrees to:
- Honor the confidentiality of others.
- Listen with compassion and curiosity.
- Refrain from giving unsolicited advice.
- Speak from your own experience.
- Allow everyone space to share.
- Maintain a judgment-free zone.
- Respect different opinions, experiences, and emotions.
