BCCU2 Academic Foundation Memberships

Valid until May 20, 2027
Valid until May 20, 2027
Valid until May 20, 2027
Valid until May 20, 2027
Valid until May 20, 2027
Valid until May 20, 2027
Your business or organization will be recognized as a Silver sponsor at our annual fundraiser. Details will vary but generally include tickets to the event and advertising on us!
Valid until May 20, 2027
Your business or organization will be recognized as a Gold sponsor at our annual fundraiser. Details will vary but generally include tickets to the event and advertising on us!
Valid until May 20, 2027
Your business or organization will be recognized as a Platinum sponsor at our annual fundraiser. Details will vary but generally include tickets to the event and advertising on us!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!