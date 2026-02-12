Bond County Community Unit 2 Academic Foundation

Offered by

Bond County Community Unit 2 Academic Foundation

BCCU2 Academic Foundation Memberships

Honor Roll
$25

Valid until May 20, 2027

High Honor Roll
$50

Valid until May 20, 2027

Cum Laude
$100

Valid until May 20, 2027

Magna Cum Laude
$250

Valid until May 20, 2027

Summa Cum Laude
$500

Valid until May 20, 2027

Silver Sponsor - Corporate Only
$500

Valid until May 20, 2027

Your business or organization will be recognized as a Silver sponsor at our annual fundraiser. Details will vary but generally include tickets to the event and advertising on us!

Gold Sponsor - Corporate Only
$1,000

Valid until May 20, 2027

Your business or organization will be recognized as a Gold sponsor at our annual fundraiser. Details will vary but generally include tickets to the event and advertising on us!

Platinum Sponsor - Corporate Only
$1,500

Valid until May 20, 2027

Your business or organization will be recognized as a Platinum sponsor at our annual fundraiser. Details will vary but generally include tickets to the event and advertising on us!

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