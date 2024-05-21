Family Promise Mat-Su

Necessities
$10
purchase toilet paper, two gallons of milk, two frozen pizzas, or two dozen eggs for our families in shelter.
Food
$25
provide lunch meat, a loaf of bread, a pack of cheese, and juice for lunches
Transportation
$50
purchase gas cards for our families to take their children to childcare and get to work
Utilities
$100
pay for putting utilities in the families' name when they find their new home
Rent
$500
pay a portion of rent to prevent a family from eviction
Vehicle Insurance
$1,000
pay for car insurance or minor car repairs
