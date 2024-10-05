Inner Circle Foundation: Inaugural Robert Andrews Memorial Golf Tournament

This event is a Golf Tournament honoring our fallen friend while raising money for scholarships to help graduating seniors from our Alma Mater, Bastrop High School. Our tournament is an 18 Hole 2 Man Scramble Format that will be held at the Morehouse Country Club in Bastrop, LA on Saturday October 5, 2024. Registration will begin at 10:30 am and and lunch will be provided starting at 11 am. We will then introduce sponsors and raffle off some prizes prior to the 1 pm shotgun start for the tournament.