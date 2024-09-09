Garfield Jazz Foundation
2024 Garfield Jazz Registration
Student Registration Fee $400
$400
Full Payment (Band Fee $200 + Seabeck Jazz Retreat $200)
Full Payment (Band Fee $200 + Seabeck Jazz Retreat $200)
More details...
Add
Student Registration Fee $300
$300
Cost with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
Cost with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
More details...
Add
Student Registration Fee $200
$200
Cost with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
Cost with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
More details...
Add
Student Registration Fee $100
$100
Cost with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
Cost with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Garfield Jazz Foundation
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue