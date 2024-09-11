2024 Harvest Tea hosted by the Warwick Valley Gardeners

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for an additional amount. There is a place below to add list of those of whom you wish to be seated. Please include your phone # so we can reach you to confirm.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for an additional amount. There is a place below to add list of those of whom you wish to be seated. Please include your phone # so we can reach you to confirm.

More details...