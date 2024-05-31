Welcome to the MCMH Foundation Golf Tournament Silent Auction!

Go Wild with 4 Passes to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo!
Explore one of the world’s best zoos with 4 all-access passes to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, NE! From majestic elephants to playful penguins, experience the magic of wildlife across incredible exhibits like the Desert Dome, Lied Jungle, and the stunning Aquarium. Get up close with animals from all over the world in one unforgettable day!
Grab these passes and make your next adventure a roaring success! 🦁🐧🐘
Go Wild with 4 Passes to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo!
Explore one of the world’s best zoos with 4 all-access passes to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, NE! From majestic elephants to playful penguins, experience the magic of wildlife across incredible exhibits like the Desert Dome, Lied Jungle, and the stunning Aquarium. Get up close with animals from all over the world in one unforgettable day!
Grab these passes and make your next adventure a roaring success! 🦁🐧🐘
4 Tickets to 1 Home Game for 2025 Season + Parking Pass
$25
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with 4 lower-level tickets to see the Kansas City Royals in action during your choice of 1 home game during the 2025 season! Feel the energy of the crowd as you sit right where the excitement happens at every home game. And, because you're royalty too, enjoy the convenience of a VIP parking pass—no need to worry about parking hassles.
Whether you're a die-hard Royals fan or just love a great day at the ballpark, this package is a grand slam for any baseball lover! ⚾👑
Step up to the plate with 4 lower-level tickets to see the Kansas City Royals in action during your choice of 1 home game during the 2025 season! Feel the energy of the crowd as you sit right where the excitement happens at every home game. And, because you're royalty too, enjoy the convenience of a VIP parking pass—no need to worry about parking hassles.
Whether you're a die-hard Royals fan or just love a great day at the ballpark, this package is a grand slam for any baseball lover! ⚾👑
Step up to the plate with 4 baseline box tickets for any 2025 Omaha Storm Chasers home game at the stunning Warner Park! Whether it's a sunny afternoon or a beautiful evening under the lights, you’ll have the best seats to soak in all the excitement of America’s favorite pastime. Cheer on the Storm Chasers in style and enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark!
Don't miss your chance to hit a home run—grab these tickets and make your next game day one to remember! ⚾🌟
*Donated by Omaha Storm Chasers
Step up to the plate with 4 baseline box tickets for any 2025 Omaha Storm Chasers home game at the stunning Warner Park! Whether it's a sunny afternoon or a beautiful evening under the lights, you’ll have the best seats to soak in all the excitement of America’s favorite pastime. Cheer on the Storm Chasers in style and enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark!
Don't miss your chance to hit a home run—grab these tickets and make your next game day one to remember! ⚾🌟
*Donated by Omaha Storm Chasers
3 Month Family Membership
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 months of free membership at the Montgomery County Family YMCA and discover a place where community comes together! From family-friendly activities and social events to youth programs and wellness services, the Y offers something for everyone. Whether you're looking to connect with others, take part in community programs, or just enjoy some quality time, this is the perfect way to experience all the Y has to offer.
Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of something special—bid now and join the YMCA family! 🤝
*Donated by the Montgomery County Family YMCA
Enjoy 3 months of free membership at the Montgomery County Family YMCA and discover a place where community comes together! From family-friendly activities and social events to youth programs and wellness services, the Y offers something for everyone. Whether you're looking to connect with others, take part in community programs, or just enjoy some quality time, this is the perfect way to experience all the Y has to offer.
Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of something special—bid now and join the YMCA family! 🤝
*Donated by the Montgomery County Family YMCA
2 tickets for Omaha Symphony Masterworks Series Concert
$25
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the power and splendor of classical music with 2 tickets to any Omaha Symphony Masterworks Series concert (Level 2 seating, $128 value). Enjoy the brilliance of virtuoso soloists, majestic choruses, and the timeless works of the masters, all performed by the acclaimed Omaha Symphony. Enhance your experience with a pre-concert lecture at 6:45 p.m., offering insightful guidance through the evening’s program.
Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in a night of unforgettable music! 🎶
*Donated by Omaha Symphony*
Immerse yourself in the power and splendor of classical music with 2 tickets to any Omaha Symphony Masterworks Series concert (Level 2 seating, $128 value). Enjoy the brilliance of virtuoso soloists, majestic choruses, and the timeless works of the masters, all performed by the acclaimed Omaha Symphony. Enhance your experience with a pre-concert lecture at 6:45 p.m., offering insightful guidance through the evening’s program.
Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in a night of unforgettable music! 🎶
*Donated by Omaha Symphony*
1 night stay at Riverbend Heritage Lodge
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing 1-night stay at Riverbend Heritage Lodge, a charming bed and breakfast in Red Oak, Iowa! 🏞️ Opened in June 2022, this inviting lodge offers a perfect blend of comfort and simplicity for an extraordinary experience. From the warm hospitality to the beautifully maintained 21 acres of land, Riverbend provides the ideal retreat for those looking to relax and reconnect with nature. 🌿
Don’t miss the chance to unwind and enjoy a peaceful getaway at Riverbend Heritage Lodge! 🛌✨
*Donated by the Riverbend Heritage Lodge
Enjoy a relaxing 1-night stay at Riverbend Heritage Lodge, a charming bed and breakfast in Red Oak, Iowa! 🏞️ Opened in June 2022, this inviting lodge offers a perfect blend of comfort and simplicity for an extraordinary experience. From the warm hospitality to the beautifully maintained 21 acres of land, Riverbend provides the ideal retreat for those looking to relax and reconnect with nature. 🌿
Don’t miss the chance to unwind and enjoy a peaceful getaway at Riverbend Heritage Lodge! 🛌✨
*Donated by the Riverbend Heritage Lodge
1 Stay and Play Package
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect getaway with the Stay and Play Package at Red Coach Inn & Suites, located in Red Oak, IA where you’ll relax in comfort and style. But the fun doesn’t stop there! With this package, you also get to choose your adventure:
- Tee off with 18 holes at the Red Oak Country Club
- Enjoy a cultural night out with 2 tickets to a performance at the Wilson Performing Arts Center
- Or, stay active with indoor tennis at the Montgomery County YMCA
No matter what you choose, this mini-vacation offers the perfect balance of relaxation and excitement!
Bid now to customize your perfect getaway! 🏨🎭⛳🎾
*Donated by Jason & Sara Orme
Enjoy a perfect getaway with the Stay and Play Package at Red Coach Inn & Suites, located in Red Oak, IA where you’ll relax in comfort and style. But the fun doesn’t stop there! With this package, you also get to choose your adventure:
- Tee off with 18 holes at the Red Oak Country Club
- Enjoy a cultural night out with 2 tickets to a performance at the Wilson Performing Arts Center
- Or, stay active with indoor tennis at the Montgomery County YMCA
No matter what you choose, this mini-vacation offers the perfect balance of relaxation and excitement!
Bid now to customize your perfect getaway! 🏨🎭⛳🎾
*Donated by Jason & Sara Orme
Hand Crocheted Blanket
$25
Starting bid
Snuggle up with this handmade crochet blanket! Wrap yourself in comfort with this gorgeous hand-crocheted blanket in soft white and calming shades of blue. Perfect for adding a touch of warmth and style to any space, this beautifully detailed blanket is both machine washable on gentle and made to last. Whether for cozy nights on the couch or as a thoughtful gift, this blanket is sure to bring warmth and joy to any home.
*Donated and crocheted by Angela Kerchner, MD
Snuggle up with this handmade crochet blanket! Wrap yourself in comfort with this gorgeous hand-crocheted blanket in soft white and calming shades of blue. Perfect for adding a touch of warmth and style to any space, this beautifully detailed blanket is both machine washable on gentle and made to last. Whether for cozy nights on the couch or as a thoughtful gift, this blanket is sure to bring warmth and joy to any home.
*Donated and crocheted by Angela Kerchner, MD
Premium Whiskey Tasting Basket
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in a premium whiskey tasting experience with this hand-picked selection of fine spirits! This basket includes:
- Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Known for its bright and balanced flavor, this whisky is aged in Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks for 12 years, offering notes of pear, oak, and subtle sweetness.
- Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon – A rich and full-bodied bourbon with complex flavors of dried fruit, vanilla, and toasted oak, perfect for savoring slowly.
- Sazerac Rye Whiskey – A bold and spicy rye whiskey with hints of vanilla, clove, and pepper, making it a true classic.
Whether you're a whiskey enthusiast or just looking to enjoy a tasting journey, this basket offers a trio of distinct and flavorful spirits that are sure to impress. Perfect for sharing with friends or adding to your personal collection! 🥃
*Donated by Ron & Kathy Kloewer
Indulge in a premium whiskey tasting experience with this hand-picked selection of fine spirits! This basket includes:
- Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Known for its bright and balanced flavor, this whisky is aged in Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks for 12 years, offering notes of pear, oak, and subtle sweetness.
- Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon – A rich and full-bodied bourbon with complex flavors of dried fruit, vanilla, and toasted oak, perfect for savoring slowly.
- Sazerac Rye Whiskey – A bold and spicy rye whiskey with hints of vanilla, clove, and pepper, making it a true classic.
Whether you're a whiskey enthusiast or just looking to enjoy a tasting journey, this basket offers a trio of distinct and flavorful spirits that are sure to impress. Perfect for sharing with friends or adding to your personal collection! 🥃
*Donated by Ron & Kathy Kloewer
Handmade Solid Wood Bags/Cornhole Set
$25
Starting bid
Take your outdoor fun to the next level with this STUNNING **handmade solid wood cornhole/bags set**! Built with care and craftsmanship, this stunning set is solid wood and is designed to last, making it perfect for backyard BBQs, tailgates, and family gatherings. Whether you’re in it for the competition or just having fun, this high-quality set will be the star of your next event.
To top it off, we’re including a Titan cooler stocked with snacks and drinks to keep everyone refreshed while you enjoy the game.
Don’t miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind, solid wood masterpiece—bid now and make every game unforgettable! 🎯🍻
*Boards built by Adam Steinhoff & Donated by the MCMH Surgery Department
Take your outdoor fun to the next level with this STUNNING **handmade solid wood cornhole/bags set**! Built with care and craftsmanship, this stunning set is solid wood and is designed to last, making it perfect for backyard BBQs, tailgates, and family gatherings. Whether you’re in it for the competition or just having fun, this high-quality set will be the star of your next event.
To top it off, we’re including a Titan cooler stocked with snacks and drinks to keep everyone refreshed while you enjoy the game.
Don’t miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind, solid wood masterpiece—bid now and make every game unforgettable! 🎯🍻
*Boards built by Adam Steinhoff & Donated by the MCMH Surgery Department
LJ Aesthetics Skin Health Package
$25
Starting bid
Revitalize your skin with this amazing package from LJ Aesthetics! This bundle includes medical-grade skincare products from ZO Skin Health and SkinMedica to help you achieve your ultimate skin goals. But that’s not all—this package also comes with a $120 gift card for services at LJ Aesthetics, where you can enjoy a variety of treatments like Botox, Dysport, microneedling, chemical peels, and more. Start with a personalized skin consultation with Nurse Practitioner Liz Johnson, DNP, ARNP, NP-C, and create a skincare plan designed just for you.
Revitalize your skin with this amazing package from LJ Aesthetics! This bundle includes medical-grade skincare products from ZO Skin Health and SkinMedica to help you achieve your ultimate skin goals. But that’s not all—this package also comes with a $120 gift card for services at LJ Aesthetics, where you can enjoy a variety of treatments like Botox, Dysport, microneedling, chemical peels, and more. Start with a personalized skin consultation with Nurse Practitioner Liz Johnson, DNP, ARNP, NP-C, and create a skincare plan designed just for you.
1 Year Subscription to the Red Oak Express
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-year subscription to the Red Oak Express! 🗞️ Stay informed with all the latest local news, events, and stories from the heart of your community. Whether it’s breaking news, sports updates, or special features, the Red Oak Express keeps you connected with everything happening in Red Oak and beyond. Perfect for those who want to stay in the know! 👀
*Donated by The Red Oak Express
Enjoy a one-year subscription to the Red Oak Express! 🗞️ Stay informed with all the latest local news, events, and stories from the heart of your community. Whether it’s breaking news, sports updates, or special features, the Red Oak Express keeps you connected with everything happening in Red Oak and beyond. Perfect for those who want to stay in the know! 👀
*Donated by The Red Oak Express
Cozy Night In Basket
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxing night at home with this **Cozy Night In** basket! Unwind with a little self-care, featuring a bottle of sweet Moscato, comfy socks, a luxurious bath bomb, and rejuvenating face masks. Top off the night with some indulgence—Baileys Irish Cream minis, Fireball Whisky, and a few pampering essentials, including a manicure set and soothing lotions. Whether it’s a solo evening of relaxation or a fun night with friends, this basket has everything you need for a perfect cozy night in!
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxing night at home with this **Cozy Night In** basket! Unwind with a little self-care, featuring a bottle of sweet Moscato, comfy socks, a luxurious bath bomb, and rejuvenating face masks. Top off the night with some indulgence—Baileys Irish Cream minis, Fireball Whisky, and a few pampering essentials, including a manicure set and soothing lotions. Whether it’s a solo evening of relaxation or a fun night with friends, this basket has everything you need for a perfect cozy night in!
Pamper & Relax Basket
$25
Starting bid
Unwind and treat yourself with this Pamper & Relax basket! It features two luxurious Chesapeake Bay Candles in soothing scents: Sheer Jasmine and Rosewood Fig, perfect for creating a calming atmosphere. Also included is a nourishing Rosemary Oil Hair Serum for a little extra self-care, a charming potted aloe plant to bring some greenery into your space, and a $20 gift certificate to the Pudgy Pumpkin Patch Gift Shop—so you can treat yourself to something special!
*Donated by Pudgy Pumpkin Gift Shop & *Mark Jacksons Downtown Hardware Hank & Halmark Gold Crown Store
Unwind and treat yourself with this Pamper & Relax basket! It features two luxurious Chesapeake Bay Candles in soothing scents: Sheer Jasmine and Rosewood Fig, perfect for creating a calming atmosphere. Also included is a nourishing Rosemary Oil Hair Serum for a little extra self-care, a charming potted aloe plant to bring some greenery into your space, and a $20 gift certificate to the Pudgy Pumpkin Patch Gift Shop—so you can treat yourself to something special!
*Donated by Pudgy Pumpkin Gift Shop & *Mark Jacksons Downtown Hardware Hank & Halmark Gold Crown Store
Round of Golf for 2 with a cart + family membership for 2024
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for two with a cart at the Red Oak Country Club! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to enjoy a fun day on the green, this experience is perfect for a relaxing outing. To make it even better, the ROCC is also including a family membership for the remainder of the 2024 season, giving you full access to the club’s amenities and events. Don’t miss this chance to perfect your swing and be part of the ROCC community! ⛳
Enjoy a round of golf for two with a cart at the Red Oak Country Club! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to enjoy a fun day on the green, this experience is perfect for a relaxing outing. To make it even better, the ROCC is also including a family membership for the remainder of the 2024 season, giving you full access to the club’s amenities and events. Don’t miss this chance to perfect your swing and be part of the ROCC community! ⛳
Summer Splash Pool & Float Set
$25
Starting bid
Get ready for some serious summer fun with this Summer Splash Pool & Float Set! This package includes a Funsicle Serenity Blue Pool—perfect for family fun in the backyard, along with some adorable and playful pool floats to add to the experience. Kick back and relax on the Spotted Cow, Pink Pig, or Chill Chicken big pool floats, and soak up the sun in style.
Everything you need for the ultimate backyard pool day is right here! ☀️🌊
*Donated by Tractor Supply Company, Red Oak
Get ready for some serious summer fun with this Summer Splash Pool & Float Set! This package includes a Funsicle Serenity Blue Pool—perfect for family fun in the backyard, along with some adorable and playful pool floats to add to the experience. Kick back and relax on the Spotted Cow, Pink Pig, or Chill Chicken big pool floats, and soak up the sun in style.
Everything you need for the ultimate backyard pool day is right here! ☀️🌊
*Donated by Tractor Supply Company, Red Oak
Desk Comfort Kit
$25
Starting bid
Make your workspace a little more relaxing with this Desk Comfort Kit! It includes a 12” Tower Desk Fan** to keep you cool and comfortable, a soothing microwaveable body wrap fragranced with lavender essential oil for cozy warmth and relaxation, and a decorative desk plant to bring a touch of nature to your desk.
Perfect for adding comfort and calm to your day—whether you’re working from home or the office! 💨🌿
*Donated by Do It Best, Red Oak & Lemon Tree Gift Shop
Make your workspace a little more relaxing with this Desk Comfort Kit! It includes a 12” Tower Desk Fan** to keep you cool and comfortable, a soothing microwaveable body wrap fragranced with lavender essential oil for cozy warmth and relaxation, and a decorative desk plant to bring a touch of nature to your desk.
Perfect for adding comfort and calm to your day—whether you’re working from home or the office! 💨🌿
*Donated by Do It Best, Red Oak & Lemon Tree Gift Shop
Classic Tree Swing
$25
Starting bid
Bring timeless outdoor fun to your backyard with this Classic Tree Swing! Made with sturdy rope and a wooden seat, it’s perfect for kids and adults alike to enjoy. Whether it's for relaxing under a shady tree or a fun way for the kids to spend their afternoons, this swing will bring joy to everyone. It holds up to 250 lbs and is ideal for ages 3 and up.
Give your favorite tree a playful touch and create memories with this old American classic! 🌳🌞
*Donated by Tractor Supply Company, Red Oak IA
Bring timeless outdoor fun to your backyard with this Classic Tree Swing! Made with sturdy rope and a wooden seat, it’s perfect for kids and adults alike to enjoy. Whether it's for relaxing under a shady tree or a fun way for the kids to spend their afternoons, this swing will bring joy to everyone. It holds up to 250 lbs and is ideal for ages 3 and up.
Give your favorite tree a playful touch and create memories with this old American classic! 🌳🌞
*Donated by Tractor Supply Company, Red Oak IA
Color, Haircut & Style at "A Cut Above"
$25
Starting bid
Transform your look with a Color, Haircut & Style from Donna Grooms at A Cut Above in Red Oak, IA! This gift certificate includes everything you need for a brand-new color, professional cut, and styling to leave you feeling your best. Whether it’s a bold new shade or a subtle refresh, you’re sure to leave looking and feeling fabulous!
*Donated by Donna Grooms
Transform your look with a Color, Haircut & Style from Donna Grooms at A Cut Above in Red Oak, IA! This gift certificate includes everything you need for a brand-new color, professional cut, and styling to leave you feeling your best. Whether it’s a bold new shade or a subtle refresh, you’re sure to leave looking and feeling fabulous!
*Donated by Donna Grooms
Haircut & Style at "A Cut Above"
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a fresh new look with a Haircut & Style from Donna Grooms at A Cut Above in Red Oak, IA. This gift certificate is perfect for a little self-care or a style update, all provided by a professional stylist with years of experience. Treat yourself or someone special to this fabulous opportunity for a confidence-boosting hair refresh!
Enjoy a fresh new look with a Haircut & Style from Donna Grooms at A Cut Above in Red Oak, IA. This gift certificate is perfect for a little self-care or a style update, all provided by a professional stylist with years of experience. Treat yourself or someone special to this fabulous opportunity for a confidence-boosting hair refresh!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!