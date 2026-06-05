BCFAPA Comedy Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value:$135
Scratch Off tickets and various snacks
Donated by Brenda Quintero and The Lande Group Denovo Realty.
Starting bid
Value:$100
Beach Blanket, Aloe, Sunscreen, Sunglasses, Pool Noodle, Jumbo Beach Ball, Stemless Wine Glass Tumblers, Bottle of Wine
Donated by CLOSED Title
Starting bid
Value:$200
Gorgeous baby sea turtle photo on acrylic. Measures 16 inches by 24 inches.
Donated by Laura Mantooth Photography
Starting bid
Value:$175
Assorted Paper Pie Books and STEM activity kit.
Starting bid
Value $150
Over 2,200 LEGO pieces plus a LEGO Games Book!
Starting bid
Value:$300
One night stay at the new Element Melbourne Oceanfront, a one-hour surf lesson voucher for one person, and 2 beach chairs and an umbrella rental.
Donated by the Element and Sand n Sea Beach Rentals
Starting bid
Value:$140
Nutrabio Classic Whey, Bottle Skaer, AD Life Vitamin+, Socks, Swaet Ethic Hydrated Electrolyte Mix, Body Scan/Fitness Analysis Voucher
Donated by Fitness Society
Starting bid
Value:$200
$50 Gift Certificate to Skewers in Indialantic, $50 Gift Certificate to Pineapples in Eau Gallie, Scratch Off Tickets, and Pineapples T-Shirt
Donated by Skewers, Pineapples, and Local Community Members
Starting bid
Value:$85
All things Hungry Caterpillar: Book, workbook, MagnaTiles, Art Kit, Calming Bottles, and Stuffed Animal.
Starting bid
Value:$250
One night stay at the Crowne Plaza Oceanfront, $30 to Sugar Lash Salon in Indialantic, Lash Growth Serum, and Daily Moisturizer.
Donated by The Crowne Plaza and Sugar Lash Salon
Starting bid
Value:$ 95
Curly Hair Care Basket: CurlSmith Strengthening Set, Styler, Nightime Kit, Scunci Products.
Starting bid
Value:$150
Games, Toys, Squishies, Stuffies, Notebook, Markers, Highlighters, Stickers, Sidewalk Chalk, and More!
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