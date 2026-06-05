Hosted by

Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association

About this event

Sales closed

BCFAPA Comedy Night Silent Auction

Snack and Scratch item
Snack and Scratch
$20

Starting bid

Value:$135

Scratch Off tickets and various snacks

Donated by Brenda Quintero and The Lande Group Denovo Realty.

Beach Day item
Beach Day
$20

Starting bid

Value:$100

Beach Blanket, Aloe, Sunscreen, Sunglasses, Pool Noodle, Jumbo Beach Ball, Stemless Wine Glass Tumblers, Bottle of Wine

Donated by CLOSED Title

On Her Way item
On Her Way
$20

Starting bid

Value:$200

Gorgeous baby sea turtle photo on acrylic. Measures 16 inches by 24 inches.

Donated by Laura Mantooth Photography

PaperPie (formerly Usborne Books) STEM Bundle item
PaperPie (formerly Usborne Books) STEM Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Value:$175

Assorted Paper Pie Books and STEM activity kit.


LEGO Lover item
LEGO Lover
$20

Starting bid

Value $150

Over 2,200 LEGO pieces plus a LEGO Games Book!

Surf & Stay Getaway item
Surf & Stay Getaway
$20

Starting bid

Value:$300

One night stay at the new Element Melbourne Oceanfront, a one-hour surf lesson voucher for one person, and 2 beach chairs and an umbrella rental.

Donated by the Element and Sand n Sea Beach Rentals

Stronger Every Day Basket item
Stronger Every Day Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value:$140

Nutrabio Classic Whey, Bottle Skaer, AD Life Vitamin+, Socks, Swaet Ethic Hydrated Electrolyte Mix, Body Scan/Fitness Analysis Voucher

Donated by Fitness Society

Dinner and Luck item
Dinner and Luck
$20

Starting bid

Value:$200

$50 Gift Certificate to Skewers in Indialantic, $50 Gift Certificate to Pineapples in Eau Gallie, Scratch Off Tickets, and Pineapples T-Shirt

Donated by Skewers, Pineapples, and Local Community Members

Hungry Caterpillar item
Hungry Caterpillar
$20

Starting bid

Value:$85

All things Hungry Caterpillar: Book, workbook, MagnaTiles, Art Kit, Calming Bottles, and Stuffed Animal.


Beachside Beauty Getaway item
Beachside Beauty Getaway
$20

Starting bid

Value:$250

One night stay at the Crowne Plaza Oceanfront, $30 to Sugar Lash Salon in Indialantic, Lash Growth Serum, and Daily Moisturizer.

Donated by The Crowne Plaza and Sugar Lash Salon

CurlyHair Don't Care item
CurlyHair Don't Care
$20

Starting bid

Value:$ 95

Curly Hair Care Basket: CurlSmith Strengthening Set, Styler, Nightime Kit, Scunci Products.

Rainbow Fun Adventure Pack item
Rainbow Fun Adventure Pack
$20

Starting bid

Value:$150

Games, Toys, Squishies, Stuffies, Notebook, Markers, Highlighters, Stickers, Sidewalk Chalk, and More!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!