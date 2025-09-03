BCFAPA 2nd Annual Snow Party (2025)

3410 Flanagan Ave

West Melbourne, FL 32904

General admission
$5

$5 suggested donation per child.🌟 Enjoy a magical day filled with fun, community, and the holiday spirit! Thank you for supporting BCFAPA and helping us continue our mission to make a difference in the lives of children and families in our community. These donations help make events like this possible, but no family will be turned away for financial reasons.

Raffle Tickets (1 Ticket)
$2

$2 per ticket. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.

Raffle Tickets (Set of 6)
$10

$10 per set of 6. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.

