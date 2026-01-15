Bay County Fair & Youth Expo

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Bay County Fair & Youth Expo

About this event

BCFYE Horse Department Sponsorship

Blue Ribbon
$300

9 left!

Arena poster, 2 classes & logo on team t-shirt

Red Ribbon
$200

9 left!

Highpoint Buckle, Logo on team t-shirt & 2 class

sponsors

Yellow Ribbon
$100

9 left!

Logo on team t-shirt & 2 class sponsors

Class Sponsor
$25

9 left!

Name listed next to class on show-bill &

announced before & after the class

Team Tournament T-Shirt item
Team Tournament T-Shirt
$50

9 left!

Showcase your business logo on the back of the

shirts worn by youth during our fun Team

Tournament show.

Grand Champion Blanket item
Grand Champion Blanket
$75

9 left!

Help provide blankets for: Grand Champion Halter

Horse, Showman, Equitation Rider & Gymkhana

Horse

High Point Buckle item
High Point Buckle
$85

9 left!

Business name engraved on division High Point

buckle

Buckle For A Buckle item
Buckle For A Buckle
$170

9 left!

You receive a belt buckle and you sponsor a High

Point buckle for one of our divisions.

Arena Sponsor
$200

9 left!

2X3 banner hung in horse arena for the entirety of

2026 events

Add a donation for Bay County Fair & Youth Expo

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!