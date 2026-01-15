BCFYE Horse Department Sponsorship

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About this event
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Arena poster, 2 classes & logo on team t-shirt
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Highpoint Buckle, Logo on team t-shirt & 2 class
sponsors
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Logo on team t-shirt & 2 class sponsors
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Name listed next to class on show-bill &
announced before & after the class
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Showcase your business logo on the back of the
shirts worn by youth during our fun Team
Tournament show.
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Help provide blankets for: Grand Champion Halter
Horse, Showman, Equitation Rider & Gymkhana
Horse
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Business name engraved on division High Point
buckle
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You receive a belt buckle and you sponsor a High
Point buckle for one of our divisions.
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2X3 banner hung in horse arena for the entirety of
2026 events
$
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