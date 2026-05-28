BCHM Sponsorship Packet

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About this event
Largest logo placement on all event advertising
Featured recognition on social media
Banner placement at event entrance
Premium booth space during event
Stage recognition throughout event
Large logo placement on event graphics
Featured sponsor spotlight post
Vendor Booth space during event
Recognition during event announcements
Medium logo placement on event materials
Shared sponsor appreciation post
Recognition during event announcements
Logo/name placement on sponsor signage
Social media recognition
Name listed on appreciation graphic
Recognition on social media
Yard sign placed along trail during event
Recognition as a hospitality sponsor
Supports volunteer needs
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