Baldwin County Heritage Museum

Hosted by

Baldwin County Heritage Museum

About this event

BCHM Sponsorship Packet

25521 US-98

Elberta, AL 36530, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Largest logo placement on all event advertising

Featured recognition on social media

Banner placement at event entrance

Premium booth space during event

Stage recognition throughout event

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Large logo placement on event graphics

Featured sponsor spotlight post

Vendor Booth space during event

Recognition during event announcements

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Medium logo placement on event materials

Shared sponsor appreciation post

Recognition during event announcements

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Logo/name placement on sponsor signage

Social media recognition

Scenes/Trail Sponsor
$250

Name listed on appreciation graphic

Recognition on social media

Yard sign placed along trail during event

Hospitality Sponsor
$100

Recognition as a hospitality sponsor

Supports volunteer needs

Add a donation for Baldwin County Heritage Museum

$

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