Bchs Abc Sponsorship

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: May 18
Title Sponsor of (1) Football or Basketball Game
4X6 Banner Displayed at Stadium or Gymnasium
(2) Sport Passes
Game Announcements at all Home Football, Basketball, Softball and Soccer Games
30 Second Commercial during Home Football And Soccer Games
Renews yearly on: May 18
4X6 Banner Displayed at Stadium or Gymnasium
(2) Sport Passes
Game Announcements at all Home Football, Basketball, Softball and Soccer Games
Renews yearly on: May 18
4X6 Banner Displayed at Stadium or Gymnasium
(1) Sport Passes
Game Announcements at all Home Football, Basketball, Softball and Soccer Games
Renews yearly on: May 18
Game Announcements at all Home Football, Basketball, Softball and Soccer Games (Game announcements Are a $200.00 Minimum)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!