Bchs Abc

Offered by

Bchs Abc

About the memberships

Bchs Abc Sponsorship

WE ARE CREEK
$2,000

Renews yearly on: May 18

Title Sponsor of (1) Football or Basketball Game

4X6 Banner Displayed at Stadium or Gymnasium

(2) Sport Passes

Game Announcements at all Home Football, Basketball, Softball and Soccer Games

30 Second Commercial during Home Football And Soccer Games

GOLD
$1,200

Renews yearly on: May 18

4X6 Banner Displayed at Stadium or Gymnasium

(2) Sport Passes

Game Announcements at all Home Football, Basketball, Softball and Soccer Games


DOLPHIN
$500

Renews yearly on: May 18

4X6 Banner Displayed at Stadium or Gymnasium

(1) Sport Passes

Game Announcements at all Home Football, Basketball, Softball and Soccer Games

CREEK DONATION
$200

Renews yearly on: May 18

Game Announcements at all Home Football, Basketball, Softball and Soccer Games (Game announcements Are a $200.00 Minimum)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!