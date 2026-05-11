BCIT 20th High school reunion (Westampton)

Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter, memories, music, dancing, and reconnecting with classmates as we celebrate 20 years since graduation! 🥂✨





Your ticket includes:

🍽️ Dinner

🎧 DJ & dancing

📸 Professional photographer

🎭 Interactive photo booth

🎁 Party favors

✨ Beautiful venue & decor

❤️ A night to reconnect, celebrate life, and create new memories together

🍸 Dress Code: Semi formal/ Cocktail Attire





🎟️ EARLY BIRD TICKETS: $120 per person (Prices will increase after the early bird deadline)