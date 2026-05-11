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BCIT 20th High school reunion (Westampton)

About this event

BCIT 20th High School reunion (Westampton)

876 Centerton Rd

Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054, USA

General Admission
$120
Available until Jul 1

Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter, memories, music, dancing, and reconnecting with classmates as we celebrate 20 years since graduation! 🥂✨


Your ticket includes:

🍽️ Dinner
🎧 DJ & dancing
📸 Professional photographer
🎭 Interactive photo booth
🎁 Party favors
✨ Beautiful venue & decor
❤️ A night to reconnect, celebrate life, and create new memories together

🍸 Dress Code: Semi formal/ Cocktail Attire


🎟️ EARLY BIRD TICKETS: $120 per person (Prices will increase after the early bird deadline)

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