BCIT 20th High school reunion (Westampton)

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter, memories, music, dancing, and reconnecting with classmates as we celebrate 20 years since graduation! 🥂✨
Your ticket includes:
🍽️ Dinner
🎧 DJ & dancing
📸 Professional photographer
🎭 Interactive photo booth
🎁 Party favors
✨ Beautiful venue & decor
❤️ A night to reconnect, celebrate life, and create new memories together
🍸 Dress Code: Semi formal/ Cocktail Attire
🎟️ EARLY BIRD TICKETS: $120 per person (Prices will increase after the early bird deadline)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!