BCKC Performance Class Registration Menu 2025

This course provides an introduction to the training needed for good manners at home and in public. Appropriate to both new and experienced dog owners, this course provides the skills necessary for proper behavior in the home, and in the presence of other people and dogs. All exercises in this course will take place “on leash.” Topics include name recognition, attention, leash handling, coming when called, sit, down, stay, stand, walking, and behavior. Upon successful completion of this course, dogs and handlers will be prepared for more progressive training, including BCKC’s Fundamental Training II course.

