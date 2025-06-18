BCKC Performance Class Registration Menu 2025

This course is designed to get puppies and their owners off to a good start. The class is open to all puppies between 9 and 20 weeks of age. No prior training is necessary to take this class. It follows the AKC’s S.T.A.R. Puppy curriculum, which focuses on socialization, training, activity, and responsibility. Basic behaviors are also addressed, including sit, down, come, stay, and walk. Upon completion of the course, dogs and owners may take the AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy examination, and then move on to the Fundamental Obedience Training course at BCKC.
Fundamentals I Obedience Training Session
$100
This course provides an introduction to the training needed for good manners at home and in public. Appropriate to both new and experienced dog owners, this course provides the skills necessary for proper behavior in the home, and in the presence of other people and dogs. All exercises in this course will take place “on leash.” Topics include name recognition, attention, leash handling, coming when called, sit, down, stay, stand, walking, and behavior. Upon successful completion of this course, dogs and handlers will be prepared for more progressive training, including BCKC’s Fundamental Training II course.
Fundamentals II Obedience Training Session
$100
This course strengthens and builds upon foundational obedience skills learned in basic obedience and puppy classes, as well as those basic skills needed to take Rally Class or competitive obedience classes. Fundamental behaviors, including sit, down, stand, come, stay, and heel, will be proofed and perfected in this course. Social behaviors, including controlled reaction to people and other dogs and reaction to distractions, will be addressed as well. Advanced obedience skills, including recalls, long stays, finishes, spins, twists, and jumps, will be introduced.
Canine Good Citizen & Intro to Therapy Dog Session
$100
This course builds on fundamental obedience training, with emphasis on developing those skills necessary to pass the Canine Good Citizen (CGC), Community Canine (CGCA), and therapy dog exams. Basic behaviors including sit, down, stay, and come on command will be addressed, as well social behaviors such as accepting strangers, handling and grooming by strangers, walking through a crowd, and controlled reaction to other dogs. Upon completion of the course, dogs and handlers will be prepared to take the AKC CGC exam and therapy dog exams administered by Therapy Dogs International and Alliance of Therapy Dogs, in particular. BCKC will administer the CGC exam, but not therapy dog exams.
Rally Obedience Session
$85
This course provides additional obedience training in the form of a team sport. Dogs and handlers navigate courses consisting of 10-20 obedience exercises side-by-side. While Rally is a competitive sport, it can also be a fun and challenging opportunity for teams to strengthen obedience skills while learning new ones. Rally Class at BCKC is appropriate for dogs and handlers new to the sport, as well as experienced competitors. All levels, Novice through Masters, will be practiced.
Ring Ready Secession
$100
Focus on preparing dogs and their handlers for the competitive show ring environment. These classes teach dogs how to behave in the ring, handle distractions, and perform specific exercises with confidence. They also cover handling techniques, ring entrances, and other skills needed for success in dog shows.
Trick Dog Class - Monthly
$15
You can teach your dog tricks yourself, or you can go to a training class.
Tricks are behaviors that are designed to entertain others. AKC Trick Dog ranges from very simple novice tricks such as teaching your dog to get in a box on cue, to complex tricks that are several behaviors chained together in one exciting sequence.
