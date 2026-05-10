BCMS 2026-2027 Season Tickets

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BCMS 2026-27 Season Ticket (Section A- Blue)
Includes 5 concerts at the Hotel Leo with preferred seating and post concert receptions featuring prosecco and small bites. Join us for a year of discovery!
*Between Two Worlds concert is not included in season tickets.
You will receive an email within a couple of days of your purchase prompting you to choose your seats for the season.
BCMS 2026-27 Season Ticket (Section B- Purple)
Includes 5 concerts at the Hotel Leo with preferred seating and post concert receptions featuring prosecco and small bites. Join us for a year of discovery!
*Between Two Worlds concert is not included in season tickets.
You will receive an email within a couple of days of your purchase prompting you to choose your seats for the season.
$
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