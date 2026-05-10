Bellingham Chamber Music Society

Hosted by

Bellingham Chamber Music Society

About this event

BCMS 2026-2027 Season Tickets

1224 Cornwall Ave

Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

Season Tickets Section A (Blue Area on Seating Chart)
$210

BCMS 2026-27 Season Ticket (Section A- Blue)

Includes 5 concerts at the Hotel Leo with preferred seating and post concert receptions featuring prosecco and small bites. Join us for a year of discovery!

*Between Two Worlds concert is not included in season tickets.




You will receive an email within a couple of days of your purchase prompting you to choose your seats for the season.





Season Ticket Section B (Purple Area on Seating Chart)
$140

BCMS 2026-27 Season Ticket (Section B- Purple)

Includes 5 concerts at the Hotel Leo with preferred seating and post concert receptions featuring prosecco and small bites. Join us for a year of discovery!

*Between Two Worlds concert is not included in season tickets.


You will receive an email within a couple of days of your purchase prompting you to choose your seats for the season.


Add a donation for Bellingham Chamber Music Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!