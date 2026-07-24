BCMS at the Leo: Impressions (September 27, 2026) Reserved

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About this event
Reserve your seat
Reserve any available seats in the A section (Blue) on the seating chart. Following your purchase you will receive an email within a couple of days prompting you to make your seat selection from the available seats on the chart. We will hold your seat under your name and you will be able to pick up your tickets at the will call table in the lobby of the Hotel Leo on the day of the concert. Doors open at 2pm.
Prosecco and Hors d'oeuvres
Your ticket purchase includes our post-concert reception curated by Amendment 21
featuring delicious small bites and a glass of prosecco. Join the fun and meet
our performing artists.
Skip the Zeffy Donation
Upon checkout you will be asked to donate to Zeffy. This is optional and is not a donation to BCMS. You can reverse the Zeffy donation by clicking on the drop down menu and selecting "other". This will zero out the donation line. You should only pay the amount of the ticket and nothing additional.
Thank you!
BCMS Board of Directors
Pat, Je, Erika, Deborah, Elka
Reserve your seat
Reserve any available seats in section B (Purple) on the seating chart. Following your purchase you will receive an email within a couple of days prompting you to make your seat selection from the available seats on the chart. Your seat will reserved and you will be able to pick up your tickets at the will call table on the day of the concert in the lobby of the Hotel Leo
Post-Concert Reception
All tickets include access to our post-concert reception with prosecco and small bites curated by Amendment 21.
Skip the Zeffy Donation
Upon checkout you will be asked to donate to Zeffy. This is optional and is not a donation to BCMS. You can reverse the Zeffy donation by clicking on the drop down menu and selecting "other". This will zero out the donation line. You should only pay the amount of the ticket and nothing additional.
Thank you!
BCMS Board
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!