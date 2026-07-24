BCMS at the Leo: Impressions (September 27, 2026) Reserved

Reserve your seat

Reserve any available seats in the A section (Blue) on the seating chart. Following your purchase you will receive an email within a couple of days prompting you to make your seat selection from the available seats on the chart. We will hold your seat under your name and you will be able to pick up your tickets at the will call table in the lobby of the Hotel Leo on the day of the concert. Doors open at 2pm.





Prosecco and Hors d'oeuvres

Your ticket purchase includes our post-concert reception curated by Amendment 21

featuring delicious small bites and a glass of prosecco. Join the fun and meet

our performing artists.





Skip the Zeffy Donation

Upon checkout you will be asked to donate to Zeffy. This is optional and is not a donation to BCMS. You can reverse the Zeffy donation by clicking on the drop down menu and selecting "other". This will zero out the donation line. You should only pay the amount of the ticket and nothing additional.





Thank you!





BCMS Board of Directors

Pat, Je, Erika, Deborah, Elka























