BCMS at the Leo: Shadows (General Admission)

Hosted by
About this event
General admission season tickets allow you to choose your seats from the white areas on the seating chart on the day of the concert.
BCMS wants to ensure that everyone has access to our performances. This ticket price is available to seniors, students and anyone on a fixed budget. It is still a general admission seat. You will be able to choose from any seat in the white area on the seating chart on the day of the concert.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!