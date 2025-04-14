BCoC Auction 2

Brighten up your day with this fun spring green basket from First Citizens Bank in Crewe, Virginia! This versatile plastic baskets perfect icing down and carrying beverages at your next gathering. It is filled with an assortment of practical and fun items branded with First Citizens Bank logo. Inside you will find: a mini speaker, several pens and note pads for jotting down lists and reminders; a coffee mug for your morning brew; handy clips for your chips or keeping your notes together; a cooler cup to keep your drinks chilled; a dog bone holder for your furry friend and many other useful items. This is decorated with a cheerful pinwheel to add a touch of springtime fun!

Brighten up your day with this fun spring green basket from First Citizens Bank in Crewe, Virginia! This versatile plastic baskets perfect icing down and carrying beverages at your next gathering. It is filled with an assortment of practical and fun items branded with First Citizens Bank logo. Inside you will find: a mini speaker, several pens and note pads for jotting down lists and reminders; a coffee mug for your morning brew; handy clips for your chips or keeping your notes together; a cooler cup to keep your drinks chilled; a dog bone holder for your furry friend and many other useful items. This is decorated with a cheerful pinwheel to add a touch of springtime fun!

More details...