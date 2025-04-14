BCoC Auction 2

A gift certificate for $100 from the Blackstone Chamber of Commerce, good towards a membership or event with the Blackstone Chamber of Commerce
A gift certificate for $100 from the Blackstone Chamber of Commerce, good towards a membership or event with the Blackstone Chamber of Commerce
First Citizens Bank Swag Basket
$40
Starting bid
Brighten up your day with this fun spring green basket from First Citizens Bank in Crewe, Virginia! This versatile plastic baskets perfect icing down and carrying beverages at your next gathering. It is filled with an assortment of practical and fun items branded with First Citizens Bank logo. Inside you will find: a mini speaker, several pens and note pads for jotting down lists and reminders; a coffee mug for your morning brew; handy clips for your chips or keeping your notes together; a cooler cup to keep your drinks chilled; a dog bone holder for your furry friend and many other useful items. This is decorated with a cheerful pinwheel to add a touch of springtime fun!
Brighten up your day with this fun spring green basket from First Citizens Bank in Crewe, Virginia! This versatile plastic baskets perfect icing down and carrying beverages at your next gathering. It is filled with an assortment of practical and fun items branded with First Citizens Bank logo. Inside you will find: a mini speaker, several pens and note pads for jotting down lists and reminders; a coffee mug for your morning brew; handy clips for your chips or keeping your notes together; a cooler cup to keep your drinks chilled; a dog bone holder for your furry friend and many other useful items. This is decorated with a cheerful pinwheel to add a touch of springtime fun!
La-Z-boy Recliner
$315
Starting bid
Relax in style with this La-Z-Boy tan recliner from Schewels Home in Blackstone! Designed for ultimate comfort, this recliner also doubles as a rocker, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. With its neutral tan color, it is a versatile addition to any living room, den or reading nook. Don't miss your chance to bring home the perfect spot to kick back and relax!
Relax in style with this La-Z-Boy tan recliner from Schewels Home in Blackstone! Designed for ultimate comfort, this recliner also doubles as a rocker, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. With its neutral tan color, it is a versatile addition to any living room, den or reading nook. Don't miss your chance to bring home the perfect spot to kick back and relax!
Dresser with Mirror
$245
Starting bid
Enhance your space with this modern-style dresser with mirror from Schewels Home in Blackstone! Featuring a sleek, contemporary design in versatile tan color, this dresser offers ample storage and clean look. The matching mirror adds both functionality and style, making it the perfect addition to any bedroom. Place your bid for a chance to bring home this chic and practical piece!
Enhance your space with this modern-style dresser with mirror from Schewels Home in Blackstone! Featuring a sleek, contemporary design in versatile tan color, this dresser offers ample storage and clean look. The matching mirror adds both functionality and style, making it the perfect addition to any bedroom. Place your bid for a chance to bring home this chic and practical piece!
William Clarke Painting - Snow Fort
$235
Starting bid
Own a piece of Virginia's artistic history with an original artwork titled "Snow Fort" by renowed folk artist, William Clarke. Known for his distinctive style and celbrated throughout Virginia, Clarke's work beautifuly captures the essence of the region. This unique piece is a wonderful addition to any collection, offering a glimpse into Virginia's cultural landscape throug the eyes of a master folk artist. Don't miss this chance to bring home this wonderful piece of art!
Own a piece of Virginia's artistic history with an original artwork titled "Snow Fort" by renowed folk artist, William Clarke. Known for his distinctive style and celbrated throughout Virginia, Clarke's work beautifuly captures the essence of the region. This unique piece is a wonderful addition to any collection, offering a glimpse into Virginia's cultural landscape throug the eyes of a master folk artist. Don't miss this chance to bring home this wonderful piece of art!
Fall Gift Basket ($175 value)
$85
Starting bid
Embrace the beauty of autumn with this charming fall-themed gift basket from Clays's Garden Center, VVA Vietnam Veterans. This delightful collection features seasonal décor, including: a mailbox cover, garden flag, two decorative turkeys and a beautiful, handcrafted wreath as well as some additional goodies, perfect for adding warmth to your home. Bid now and welcome next fall in style.
Embrace the beauty of autumn with this charming fall-themed gift basket from Clays's Garden Center, VVA Vietnam Veterans. This delightful collection features seasonal décor, including: a mailbox cover, garden flag, two decorative turkeys and a beautiful, handcrafted wreath as well as some additional goodies, perfect for adding warmth to your home. Bid now and welcome next fall in style.
Voucher for 50% off a weekend stay in the Bridal Suite ($180
$90
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious get away with this exclusive auction item: Half-Price Weekend Stay in the Bridal Suite at Crewe Boutique Inn. Experience elegance and comfort in the beautifully appointed suite, perfect for a romantic escape or relaxing retreat. Bid now for your chance to indulge in a memorable stay at a fraction of the cost!
Enjoy a luxurious get away with this exclusive auction item: Half-Price Weekend Stay in the Bridal Suite at Crewe Boutique Inn. Experience elegance and comfort in the beautifully appointed suite, perfect for a romantic escape or relaxing retreat. Bid now for your chance to indulge in a memorable stay at a fraction of the cost!
Hair Product Basket ($225 value)
$125
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this luxurious gift basket from Southside Roots Salon & Academy! It includes a $100 gift certificate for services and a complete Redken haircare set featuring Volume Injection Shampoo and Conditioner, Root Lifter Volumizing Spray Foam and Stay High Mouse. Also included are a high-quality detangling brush and comb to keep your locks looking their best. Bid now for the ultimate experience!
Pamper yourself with this luxurious gift basket from Southside Roots Salon & Academy! It includes a $100 gift certificate for services and a complete Redken haircare set featuring Volume Injection Shampoo and Conditioner, Root Lifter Volumizing Spray Foam and Stay High Mouse. Also included are a high-quality detangling brush and comb to keep your locks looking their best. Bid now for the ultimate experience!
$50 Gift Certificate to Edgerton Florist
$35
Starting bid
Brighten any occasion with a beautiful floral arrangement from Edgerton Florist! This $50 gift certificate is generously donated by Hamner-McMillian Funeral Homes and can be used towards stunning bouquets, custom arrangements or charming gifts. Bid now and bring a touch of nature's beauty into your home or surprise someone special!
Brighten any occasion with a beautiful floral arrangement from Edgerton Florist! This $50 gift certificate is generously donated by Hamner-McMillian Funeral Homes and can be used towards stunning bouquets, custom arrangements or charming gifts. Bid now and bring a touch of nature's beauty into your home or surprise someone special!
$50 Gift Certificate to Greenhouse Florist
$35
Starting bid
Enhance your home or find the perfect gift with this $50 gift certificate to Greenhouse Florists in Crewe, VA! Known for their beautiful floral arrangements and charming selection of gifts, Greenhouse Florist offers something for every occasion. This thoughtfully donated from Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home is a wonderful opportunity to add a touch of beauty to your day. Bid now and bring joy with flowers and more!
Enhance your home or find the perfect gift with this $50 gift certificate to Greenhouse Florists in Crewe, VA! Known for their beautiful floral arrangements and charming selection of gifts, Greenhouse Florist offers something for every occasion. This thoughtfully donated from Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home is a wonderful opportunity to add a touch of beauty to your day. Bid now and bring joy with flowers and more!
$50 Gift Certificate to La Fe Florista
$35
Starting bid
Discover the beauty of La Fe Florista, Blackstone's newest floral gem! This $50 gift certificate, generously donated by Hamner McMillian Funeral Home, can be used towards their stunning selection of plants, vibrant bouquets, elegant arrangements, wreaths, and more. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply brightening your space, La Fe Florista has the perfect touch of floral beauty. Bid now and support local.
Discover the beauty of La Fe Florista, Blackstone's newest floral gem! This $50 gift certificate, generously donated by Hamner McMillian Funeral Home, can be used towards their stunning selection of plants, vibrant bouquets, elegant arrangements, wreaths, and more. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply brightening your space, La Fe Florista has the perfect touch of floral beauty. Bid now and support local.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!