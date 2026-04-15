BCS' 1st Annual Paint n Sip Mocktails Fundraiser

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About this event
What’s included:
• Step-by-step painting session guided by BCS alum, Isa Morales
• All painting supplies provided
• Beverages and light bites
• Your very own masterpiece to take home
Sponsor a teacher or staff member to attend our Paint n Sip Fundraiser! Your donation covers their ticket so they can enjoy an afternoon of painting, refreshments, and community fun while supporting our school.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!