Hosted by

Friends Of Brooklyn Collaborative Studies Inc

About this event

BCS' 1st Annual Paint n Sip Mocktails Fundraiser

610 Henry St

Brooklyn, NY 11231, USA

General Admission
$40

What’s included:
• Step-by-step painting session guided by BCS alum, Isa Morales
• All painting supplies provided
• Beverages and light bites

• Your very own masterpiece to take home

Sponsor a Teacher/Staff Member
$40

Sponsor a teacher or staff member to attend our Paint n Sip Fundraiser! Your donation covers their ticket so they can enjoy an afternoon of painting, refreshments, and community fun while supporting our school.

Add a donation for Friends Of Brooklyn Collaborative Studies Inc

$

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