BCS Fights Cancer

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BCS Fights Cancer

About this event

BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament

Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Center

746 Penberthy Blvd, College Station, TX 77840, USA

Mixed Doubles - Competitive
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Mixed Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Competitive flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!

Ladies Doubles - Competitive
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ladies Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Competitive flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!

Mens Doubles - Competitive
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Mens Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Competitive flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!

Mixed Doubles - Recreational
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Mixed Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Recreational flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!

Ladies Doubles - Recreational
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ladies Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Recreational flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!

Mens Doubles - Recreational
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Mens Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Recreational flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!

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