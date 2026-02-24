About this event
Mixed Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Competitive flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!
Ladies Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Competitive flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!
Mens Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Competitive flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!
Mixed Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Recreational flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!
Ladies Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Recreational flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!
Mens Doubles Team (2 player) Entry for the Recreational flight at the 2026 BCS Fights Cancer Pickleball Tournament. Players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. If you are a current student, use code TAMU2026 at checkout for a discount!
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