BCS Fine Arts Department Silent Auction

“44”* by Robert Lewis Clark is a striking and meaningful piece that captures a pivotal moment in American history. This print is derived from the original artwork, which was created using authentic newspaper clippings from the day Barack Obama was elected.





The composition features a powerful portrait of President Obama seamlessly woven into the design of the American flag, highlighted by an array of colored stars. Rich in symbolism and historical significance, this piece honors a transformative moment while celebrating progress, hope, and unity.





A compelling addition to any collection, *“44”* offers both visual impact and cultural resonance—perfect for collectors, history enthusiasts, or anyone looking to own a piece of modern American legacy. This original artwork will be featured in the new Obama Museum!