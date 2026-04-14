BCS Fine Arts Department Silent Auction

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“44”* by Robert Lewis Clark is a striking and meaningful piece that captures a pivotal moment in American history. This print is derived from the original artwork, which was created using authentic newspaper clippings from the day Barack Obama was elected.
The composition features a powerful portrait of President Obama seamlessly woven into the design of the American flag, highlighted by an array of colored stars. Rich in symbolism and historical significance, this piece honors a transformative moment while celebrating progress, hope, and unity.
A compelling addition to any collection, *“44”* offers both visual impact and cultural resonance—perfect for collectors, history enthusiasts, or anyone looking to own a piece of modern American legacy. This original artwork will be featured in the new Obama Museum!
Starting bid
Escape the city and unwind with a relaxing two-night stay in a beautiful vacation home in Three Oaks—just about an hour from Chicago and moments from the shores of Lake Michigan.
This spacious retreat features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, comfortably accommodating up to 10 guests—perfect for a family getaway or a weekend with friends. Set on 2 private acres, the home offers both tranquility and convenience, with easy access to charming local shops, acclaimed wineries, and all the natural beauty the area has to offer.
Whether you’re enjoying peaceful mornings, exploring nearby beaches, or sipping your way through Southwest Michigan’s wine country, this experience offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
**Important Details:**
Stay is valid August through March, with blackout dates during holiday weekends. A $250 refundable security deposit is required and will be returned at the end of your stay, provided no damage occurs.
A wonderful opportunity to gather, recharge, and create lasting memories just beyond the city. Additional Pictures at the link below: https://www.juniperholidayandhome.com/rentals/cozy-haven
Starting bid
Bring the Coffeehouse to You – One-Hour Mobile Café Experience ☕✨
Transform any gathering into a warm, welcoming café with this one-hour mobile coffee experience! A professional barista will arrive at your location anywhere in the Chicagoland area, creating a full-service pop-up café that’s sure to impress your guests.
Perfect for offices, corporate events, weddings, showers, or private celebrations, this experience includes complete setup, all equipment and materials, and a curated menu of handcrafted coffee beverages made fresh on-site. From rich espresso drinks to creamy lattes, every cup is served with skill and style.
Skip the lines and elevate your event with a unique, interactive coffee experience your guests won’t forget.
Bid now to brew up something truly special! ☕
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing Chicago getaway with a one-night stay in a classic suite at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, located at McCormick Place.
This experience includes exclusive access to the M Club Lounge, where you can enjoy elevated amenities, comfortable spaces to unwind, and complimentary refreshments throughout your stay.
Perfect for a quick escape, a special night out, or hosting guests in style—this package offers both comfort and convenience in the heart of the city.
Starting bid
Add a meaningful and visually striking original piece to your collection with *“Josephine of Bronzeville,”* a 16” x 20” mixed media collage by Raub Welch. Rich in texture and storytelling, this work reflects Welch’s signature style—layering materials and history to create a powerful and expressive composition.
Welch is the owner and principal designer of Very Raub Interiors & Events, home to “Gallery Home,” and is widely recognized for his work across multiple artistic mediums, with a strong focus on mixed media collage.
A celebrated artist, Welch has received numerous awards in art and design and was named one of “Chicago’s Top Artists” by the Chicago Artists Foundation. His work is held in private collections across the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Based in Chicago, this piece offers both cultural depth and artistic excellence—an exceptional addition for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.
Starting bid
Escape to Gray Haven, a stunning retreat on a private 1.25-acre wooded lot just minutes from Townline Beach. Enjoy soaring ceilings, a stone fireplace, expansive windows, and beautifully curated interiors filled with natural light.
Relax outdoors on the expansive deck, screened gazebo, and by the outdoor fireplace—perfect for unforgettable nights under the stars.
Gather. Relax. Breathe. Boom.
Includes: 4 consecutive nights | Private home access
Availability: October–April | Subject to availability
Restrictions: Excludes major holidays | Non-transferable | No cash value
Expires: April 30, 2027
Info on Your Stay:
Starting bid
Score Big with Chicago Bears Preseason Tickets at Soldier Field! 🏈
Get ready for the roar of the crowd and the thrill of game day with two preseason tickets to see the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field!
You and a guest will enjoy great views from Section 352, Row 10, putting you right in the action as the Bears gear up for the upcoming season. Feel the energy, cheer on your team, and experience one of Chicago’s most iconic sports traditions live.
The exact game date and opponent will be announced once the official schedule is released—adding a little extra excitement as you anticipate who the Bears will face!
Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love the electric atmosphere of NFL football, this is a game day experience you won’t want to miss.
Bid now and get ready to Bear Down! 🐻⬇️
Starting bid
Score Big with Chicago Bears Preseason Tickets at Soldier Field! 🏈
Get ready for the roar of the crowd and the thrill of game day with two preseason tickets to see the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field!
You and a guest will enjoy great views from Section 352, Row 10, putting you right in the action as the Bears gear up for the upcoming season. Feel the energy, cheer on your team, and experience one of Chicago’s most iconic sports traditions live.
The exact game date and opponent will be announced once the official schedule is released—adding a little extra excitement as you anticipate who the Bears will face!
Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love the electric atmosphere of NFL football, this is a game day experience you won’t want to miss.
Bid now and get ready to Bear Down! 🐻⬇️
Starting bid
Dive Into Flavor with a $100 Gift Card to Two Fish Crab Shack! 🦀
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and indulge in a seafood experience like no other! This $100 gift card to Two Fish Crab Shack—a premier seafood boil destination in the heart of Bronzeville—invites you to savor bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and unforgettable vibes.
From perfectly seasoned crab legs and juicy shrimp to mouthwatering lobster and classic Southern-style sides, every bite is a celebration. Whether you're planning a lively night out, a date, or a feast with friends, this is your chance to experience one of Chicago’s most talked-about seafood spots.
Bid now and treat yourself (and your crew) to a crackin’ good time!
Starting bid
Dive Into Flavor with a $100 Gift Card to Two Fish Crab Shack! 🦀
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and indulge in a seafood experience like no other! This $100 gift card to Two Fish Crab Shack—a premier seafood boil destination in the heart of Bronzeville—invites you to savor bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and unforgettable vibes.
From perfectly seasoned crab legs and juicy shrimp to mouthwatering lobster and classic Southern-style sides, every bite is a celebration. Whether you're planning a lively night out, a date, or a feast with friends, this is your chance to experience one of Chicago’s most talked-about seafood spots.
Bid now and treat yourself (and your crew) to a crackin’ good time!
Starting bid
Here’s a more fun and silent auction–friendly version for Bronze Balloons:
Get ready to throw the ultimate kids’ party with this amazing party package from Bronze Balloons! Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, and unforgettable playdates, this package includes a fully styled themed tablescape for up to 8 children plus TWO show-stopping WOW balloon bouquets guaranteed to make your little one smile big!
Package Includes:
• Complete themed table set-up for 8 children
• 2 WOW Balloon Bouquets
Choose from these fun themes:
• Princess
• Cowgirl
• Flower Power
• Mermaid
• Circus
• Ballerina
• Basketball
• Baseball
• Race Car
• Safari
• Dinosaur
Whether your child dreams of castles, dinosaurs, or the fast lane, Bronze Balloons brings the magic straight to the party!
*Delivery and set-up not included in package value.*
Starting bid
Make your next celebration POP with this stunning balloon installation from Bronze Balloons! This Large Glossy Balloon Bouquet is the perfect statement piece for birthdays, graduations, baby showers, corporate events, or any special occasion that deserves a little extra sparkle and fun.
This package includes:
• 4 Large Glossy Jumbo Balloons
• Custom luxury balloon styling by Bronze Balloons
Whether you're creating the perfect photo moment or elevating your event décor, this eye-catching bouquet is sure to wow your guests!
Value: $200
*Delivery not included must pickup from studio.*
Starting bid
Celebrate the work of Chicago-based artist Raymond Thomas, whose piece *“Panther Power”* reflects a powerful blend of culture, identity, and artistic expression. Known for his bold visual storytelling, Thomas draws inspiration from the rich history and spirit of Chicago, creating work that resonates with both depth and meaning.
His artistic style often explores themes of strength, resilience, and heritage, brought to life through striking compositions and thoughtful detail. Thomas’s work has been appreciated by collectors and art lovers for its ability to capture emotion while honoring cultural legacy.
Living and working in Chicago, Thomas continues to create pieces that inspire conversation and connection—making *“Black Panther”* a compelling addition to any collection and a standout feature in this silent auction.
Starting bid
Celebrate the work of Chicago-based artist Raymond Thomas, whose piece *“Panther 1000 More”* reflects a powerful blend of culture, identity, and artistic expression. Known for his bold visual storytelling, Thomas draws inspiration from the rich history and spirit of Chicago, creating work that resonates with both depth and meaning.
His artistic style often explores themes of strength, resilience, and heritage, brought to life through striking compositions and thoughtful detail. Thomas’s work has been appreciated by collectors and art lovers for its ability to capture emotion while honoring cultural legacy.
Living and working in Chicago, Thomas continues to create pieces that inspire conversation and connection—making *“Black Panther”* a compelling addition to any collection and a standout feature in this silent auction.
Starting bid
Add a bold and thought-provoking statement piece to your collection with *“My Art Is My Protest”* by Chicago-based artist Roger J. Carter. Known for his striking mixed-media, limited-edition portraits, Carter reimagines cultural icons through unexpected materials such as toy soldiers, action figures, and computer keys—transforming everyday objects into powerful works of art.
In this compelling piece, Carter pays tribute to legendary writer and activist James Baldwin, portraying him as a revolutionary voice whose legacy continues to challenge and inspire. Drawing from the spirit of Baldwin’s work, including *“The Fire Next Time,”* this portrait captures both intensity and purpose, blending artistry with social commentary.
Carter’s work has been featured in notable collections, including Pilsen Yards, and continues to resonate with collectors who value art that speaks with both creativity and conviction.
A powerful fusion of history, activism, and innovation, *“My Art Is My Protest”* is more than a portrait—it’s a conversation piece and a celebration of art as a force for change.
Starting bid
Experience a sense of balance and serenity with *“Peace of Mind”* by Dionne Victoria. This striking work blends geometric precision with spiritual symbolism, centered around a yin-yang motif that radiates harmony through vivid color and symmetrical design.
Within the mandala-like composition, subtle human profiles emerge—inviting reflection, connection, and a deeper sense of unity. Each element works in rhythm to create a calming visual experience, where form and color come together in perfect balance.
Elegant and thought-provoking, *“Peace of Mind”* is a beautiful meditation on the equilibrium of the human spirit—an inspiring addition to any art collection.
Starting bid
$100 program credit, four (4) boxes of Options Nutrition Food, one gift item
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a chic lakeside escape with a $100 gift card to The Hampton Social — one of Chicago’s favorite coastal-inspired dining destinations! Known for its vibrant atmosphere, beautiful décor, and delicious menu, The Hampton Social brings East Coast charm right to the heart of the city.
Enjoy fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, lively brunches, or a relaxing dinner with friends and family. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply planning a fun night out, this gift card is the perfect excuse to gather, dine, and make memories.
Value: $100
Donated by: The Hampton Social
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a chic lakeside escape with a $100 gift card to The Hampton Social — one of Chicago’s favorite coastal-inspired dining destinations! Known for its vibrant atmosphere, beautiful décor, and delicious menu, The Hampton Social brings East Coast charm right to the heart of the city.
Enjoy fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, lively brunches, or a relaxing dinner with friends and family. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply planning a fun night out, this gift card is the perfect excuse to gather, dine, and make memories.
Value: $100
Donated by: The Hampton Social
Starting bid
Chicago Jazz Fest 2018 poster signed by the artist Andre Guichard
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