BCS Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Houston Zoo – 4 General Admission Tickets Gift Card (Value ~$100)
Enjoy a wild day at the Houston Zoo with four (4) general admission tickets, perfect for a fun family outing or weekend adventure! Email Delivery — No In-Person Pickup Required. Valid until 1/20/27.
Starting bid
Houston Zoo – 2 General Admission Tickets Gift Card(Value ~$50- depends on day and ticket type)
Enjoy a wild day at the Houston Zoo with two (2) general admission tickets, perfect for a fun family outing or weekend adventure! Email Delivery — No In-Person Pickup Required. Valid until 1/20/27.
Starting bid
Moxies – $50 Gift Card
Enjoy great food and drinks at Moxies with a $50 gift card. Perfect for date night or a night out with friends! Valid at Houston Galleria location.
Starting bid
Moxies – $50 Gift Card
Enjoy great food and drinks at Moxies with a $50 gift card. Perfect for date night or a night out with friends! Valid at Houston Galleria location.
Starting bid
Yoga 2 Gather – 5 Class Package Gift Certificate ($130 Value)
Relax, stretch, and recharge with a 5-class yoga package. Perfect for beginners or seasoned yogis looking to unwind and find balance. 6700 Ferris St Suite 100, Bellaire, TX 77401 Valid until 6/6/26
Starting bid
Mia’s Table – $50 Gift Card
Treat yourself to delicious meals at Mia’s Table with a $50 gift card. Perfect for a cozy dinner or a night out, or a fun evening with the kids on their patio!
Starting bid
Mia’s Table – $50 Gift Card
Treat yourself to delicious meals at Mia’s Table with a $50 gift card. Perfect for a cozy dinner or a night out, or a fun evening with the kids on their patio!
Starting bid
Private Wine Class –Certificate for 10–16 People ($1,200 Value)
Host a seated, private wine class for 10–16 guests, including expert instruction, a curated selection of wines, and a charcuterie platter. Class lasts 90–120 minutes. Classes are booked on first come first serve basis and are held on Tues, Wed, Thur evenings at 5:30pm or Saturdays at 11:30 & 2pm. Classes are not a happy hour or birthday party and no children are allowed. Expires 12/30/26
Starting bid
Enjoy one year of unlimited admission for up to five household members. Perfect for family fun, hands-on exhibits, and unforgettable aquatic adventures! Gift certificate for annual pass.
Up to $199.95 Value
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Enjoy delicious eats at Kenny & Ziggy’s with a $50 gift card — perfect for a casual lunch or dinner!
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Gift certificate to be used for $100 off any class, camp, special event, or birthday party at Biron Youth Sports Center in 2026. Perfect for active kids and family fun! Expires 12/31/26.
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Keep your car sparkling with a gift card for 5 deluxe car washes. Premium care for your ride! – $80 Value
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Explore delicious international flavors with a $50 gift card to Phoenicia Foods, your go-to destination for fresh groceries and specialty ingredients!
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Savor the flavors of Texas with a $100 gift card to Taste of Texas, including their restaurant and grill shop. Perfect for a family dinner, date night, or special occasion!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable movie experience under the stars! This $100 gift certificate can be used toward any Rooftop Cinema Club screening. Perfect for a date! Example ticket options include Fireside Loveseat + Hot Chocolate + Blanket, Loveseat + Spiked Hot Chocolate and mores! Email Delivery — No In-Person Pickup Required. No expiration date.
Starting bid
Give your child a week of fun, fitness, and gymnastics excitement! Perfect for active kids looking to learn, play, and make new friends. ($375 Value)
Starting bid
Give your child a month of gymnastics fun! Registration fee is also waived — perfect for new or returning students ready to flip, jump, and play. ($100+ Value)
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Challenge yourself with an interactive, in-person adventure at Locktopia! This gift card is valid for up to four people in one of their four escape rooms at Weslayan Plaza. Recommended for 4th grade and up; kids 7–14 must be with an adult. Use teamwork, critical thinking, and speed to complete your mission in 60 minutes! – $138 Gift Card. Email Delivery — No In-Person Pickup Required
Starting bid
Have a blast digging, building, and exploring at Dig World - located at Katy Mills Mall! Four general admission tickets — no expiration date. Perfect for a fun family outing! ($120 Value) Email Delivery — No In-Person Pickup Required
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Let the kids explore, climb, and play with a 10-pack of open play sessions at Wonderwild! Perfect for energetic little ones and family fun. ($150 Value)
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Indulge your sweet tooth with a $100 gift card to Crumbl! Perfect for cookies, treats, or sharing delicious moments with family and friends.
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Keep your car shining with 4 Titanium Exterior washes, including wax and repel shield. Never expire and valid at any location — premium care for your ride! ($104 Value)
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Give your child a fun day in the water! Gift certificate for one day of swim camp for ages 4+ at Spring Branch or Bellaire locations. ($80 Value)
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Apply $50 toward a class or camp enrollment at Wolfies! Annual fee not included. Valid at Spring Branch or Bellaire locations.
Starting bid
Transform your smile with a professional ZOOM Whitening session from Briargrove Smiles Dentistry in Uptown! Winner will schedule a brief exam to ensure eligibility before the treatment. A dazzling smile awaits! ($578 Value) Email Delivery — No In-Person Pickup Required
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Enjoy a delicious meal at Hawaiian Bros ($25 gift certificate) followed by dessert at Booza ($25 gift certificate)! The perfect outing for friends or family.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at Hawaiian Bros with a $25 gift card! Perfect for a tasty outing with friends or family.
Starting bid
$150 Value Includes: 1 Table Reservation ($50 Value) and 10 Drink Tickets ($10/Drink). Redeem anytime, except after 7 pm on Friday or Saturday. 1517 Alabama St. Houston, TX 77004. Email Delivery — No In-Person Pickup Required
Starting bid
Enjoy hands-on fun and learning at the Children’s Museum of Houston with two guest passes, perfect for a day of interactive exhibits and family-friendly adventures. ($40 Value)
Starting bid
Enjoy hands-on fun and learning at the Children’s Museum of Houston with two guest passes, perfect for a day of interactive exhibits and family-friendly adventures. ($40 Value)
Starting bid
Enjoy a sensory-filled adventure with slime! This $50 gift card can be used for interactive slime experiences, DIY slime making, and slime shopping at Sloomoo Institute. Fun for kids and adults alike! Email Delivery — No In-Person Pickup Required
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